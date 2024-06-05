  • Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Cillian Murphy reprises his role in Peaky Blinders film

The film goes into production later this year and will be made in association with BBC Film.

Actor Cillian Murphy (Image source: X)

By: Mohnish Singh

Cillian Murphy is all set to reprise the iconic role of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders film.

Netflix has officially greenlit the project, Variety reported.

“Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix,” a post read on the official X handle of Netflix.

Excited to return as Tommy Shelby, Cillian said, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of ‘Peaky Blinders.’ This is one for the fans.”

Tom Harper (Heart of Stone, The Aeronauts, War & Peace) is directing the untitled film. Harper is no stranger to Peaky, having helmed the back half of Season 1.

“When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. ‘Peaky’ has always been a story about family – and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix,” Harper added.

Plot details and further casting remain under wraps. The film goes into production later this year and will be made in association with BBC Film.

