Church of England apologises over ‘shocking’ child abuse inquiry report

THE Church of England expressed shame and apologised on Tuesday (6) after an inquiry found it had failed to protect children from sexual predators within its ranks for decades.







“The report makes shocking reading and while apologies will never take away the effects of abuse on victims and survivors, we today want to express our shame about the events that have made those apologies necessary,” said the Bishop of Huddersfield, Jonathan Gibbs.

Earlier in the day, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse said 390 people who were clergy or in positions of trust associated with the Church from the 1940s to 2018 had been convicted of sexual offences against children.

“Over many decades, the Church of England failed to protect children and young people from sexual abusers, instead facilitating a culture where perpetrators could hide and victims faced barriers to disclosure that many could not overcome,” Professor Alexis Jay, chair of the inquiry, said.







“If real and lasting changes are to be made, it’s vital that the Church improves the way it responds to allegations from victims and survivors, and provides proper support for those victims over time,” she added.

According to the report, the primary concern of many senior clergy was to uphold the Church’s reputation.

“Senior clergy often declined to report allegations to statutory agencies, preferring to manage those accused internally for as long as possible,” the report concluded. “This hindered criminal investigations and enabled some abusers to escape justice.”







The report recommended that both the Church of England and the Church in Wales should each introduce a Church-wide policy on the funding and provision of support to victims of child sexual abuse concerning clergy.

“It should make clear that support should always be offered as quickly as possible, taking into account the needs of the victim over time,” the report said.

Bishop Gibbs stressed that the “whole Church must learn lessons from this inquiry”.







“Our main focus in response must be recognising the distress caused to victims and survivors by the Church’s failures in safeguarding,” he said.





