From sparkling earrings to velvet clutches, these festive finishing touches will make your party look shine all season long.
The right Christmas party accessories can turn a simple outfit into a showstopping festive look. Whether you are heading to the office do, a family gathering or a glamorous New Year's Eve celebration, a few well-chosen pieces make all the difference.
This season is all about rich textures, metallic shine and a touch of old-school glamour. Think plush velvet, soft satin, glittering crystals and cosy faux fur. The best part is that you don't need a brand-new dress. A statement bag, sparkling jewellery or elegant gloves can refresh a little black dress you already own.
We've rounded up 10 stylish accessories to complete your Christmas party outfit in 2026, so you can sparkle from the first mince pie to the final countdown.
1. Women's Velvet Evening Clutch Bag
Women's Velvet EveningClutch Bag Amazon
Nothing says festive elegance quite like velvet. A velvet evening clutch adds instant luxury to any party outfit, and its soft, rich texture looks especially beautiful under twinkling Christmas lights. Choose a jewel tone such as emerald, burgundy or sapphire for a seasonal feel, or opt for classic black to match everything in your wardrobe. It's compact enough to carry your phone, lipstick and keys without spoiling your silhouette.
2. Rhinestone Statement Earrings
Rhinestone StatementEarrings Amazon
If there's one accessory that can carry an entire party look, it's a pair of statement earrings. Rhinestone designs catch the light with every turn of your head, adding glamour to both simple and dressy outfits. Wear them with your hair swept up to let them take centre stage, and keep the rest of your jewellery minimal for a polished, modern finish.
3. Gold Layered Necklace Set
Gold Layered Necklace Set Amazon
Layered necklaces are a simple way to add warmth and depth to your neckline. A gold set gives you several chains in different lengths, so there's no guesswork in creating that effortlessly stacked look. They pair beautifully with V-necks, slip dresses and off-the-shoulder tops, and work just as well with a festive jumper for more relaxed get-togethers.
4. Women's Metallic Party Heels
Women's Metallic PartyHeels Amazon
Metallic heels are a festive favourite for good reason. Silver, gold or champagne shades reflect the light and bring a little extra sparkle to every step on the dance floor. They're surprisingly versatile too, complementing everything from black velvet to bold red satin. Look for a comfortable heel height if you plan to be on your feet all night.
5. Satin Hair Bow Clips
Satin Hair Bow Clips Amazon
Hair bows have become one of the most charming trends of recent party seasons, and satin versions look especially chic. Clip one at the back of a low ponytail, a sleek bun or loose waves for a romantic, gift-wrapped finish. Choose a colour that matches your outfit for a coordinated look, or a contrasting shade for a playful pop.
6. Faux-Fur Shoulder Wrap or Stole
Faux-Fur Shoulder Wrap orStole Amazon
Keep warm in style on chilly December evenings with a faux-fur wrap or stole. It adds a touch of Old Hollywood glamour while protecting your shoulders between venues, and it's far more elegant than throwing a bulky coat over your party dress. Ivory and champagne tones feel soft and wintry, while black offers timeless sophistication.
7. Sequin Evening Shoulder Bag
Sequin Evening Shoulder Bag Amazon
For those who love to sparkle, a sequin shoulder bag is the ultimate party companion. It brings shimmer and movement to your look and instantly lifts a plain outfit. The shoulder strap also keeps your hands free for a glass of fizz or a turn on the dance floor, making it a practical as well as eye-catching choice.
8. Crystal Embellished Hair Accessories
Crystal Embellished HairAccessories Amazon
Crystal hair accessories are an easy way to add glamour without changing your outfit. From embellished headbands to delicate slides and pins, they bring a subtle sparkle that frames your face beautifully in photos. Tuck a few pins into an updo or wear a jewelled headband with sleek, straight hair for a refined finish.
9. Women's Statement Brooch Set
Women's Statement BroochSet Amazon
Brooches are enjoying a stylish revival, and a statement set gives you plenty of ways to personalise your look. Pin one to a blazer lapel, a coat collar or the waist of a dress for a vintage-inspired detail. You can even cluster a few together for a bold, eye-catching arrangement that's sure to spark conversation at the party.
10. Velvet or Satin Evening Gloves
Velvet or Satin EveningGloves Amazon
Finish your look with a pair of evening gloves for an elegant, retro-inspired touch. Velvet gloves feel cosy and luxurious, while satin offers a sleek, polished sheen. Opera-length styles pair wonderfully with strapless and sleeveless dresses, and you can wear sparkling rings or a bracelet over the top for extra drama.