Chris Brown arrested in Manchester over alleged nightclub bottle attack on music producer

R&B star Chris Brown was taken into custody early Thursday morning in Manchester, England, over an alleged assault at a London nightclub in 2023. Police arrested the 36-year-old singer at The Lowry Hotel shortly after 2 a.m., charging him with causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abe Diaw.

The incident dates back to 19 February 2023, when Brown reportedly attacked Diaw at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, central London. According to Diaw’s lawsuit filed last October, Brown struck him multiple times on the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila. The assault allegedly continued with Brown stomping and kicking Diaw, leaving him unconscious for about 30 seconds and requiring hospitalisation for head wounds and torn ligaments in his leg.

Chris Brown taken into custody ahead of UK tour following 2023 nightclub assault allegations Getty Images





Diaw claims Brown’s attack was unprovoked and caused lasting physical and emotional damage. Beyond the physical injuries, Diaw also accuses Brown of spreading false rumours to harm his reputation and business relationships. The producer has filed a civil lawsuit seeking £12 million (₹126 crore) in damages.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest and said detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit are handling the case. Brown remains in police custody as the investigation proceeds.

This latest arrest adds to Brown’s long history of legal troubles linked to violent behaviour. He pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2009 after physically attacking then-girlfriend Rihanna. In 2017, a restraining order was placed on him by ex-partner Karrueche Tran amid allegations of aggressive conduct over financial disputes.

R&B singer Chris Brown appears in court for a probation violation hearing in Los Angeles Court in 2014 Getty Images





Brown arrived in Manchester on a private jet just the day before his arrest, possibly preparing for his upcoming UK tour dates scheduled for June. The tour, called Breezy Bowl XX, is meant to mark 20 years of his music career and includes shows in Manchester, Cardiff, London, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Dublin. However, the ongoing police investigation raises questions about whether those dates will go ahead as planned.

Despite his troubled past, Brown remains a major figure in the music world, known for selling out large venues and generating millions in revenue. But with new serious allegations now in play, the future of his career hangs in the balance as legal proceedings move forward.