Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Chris Brown arrested in Manchester over alleged nightclub bottle attack on music producer

The R&B star faces serious charges stemming from a 2023 London nightclub incident ahead of his UK tour.

Chris Brown Arrested After Alleged Nightclub Assault in Manchester

R&B singer Chris Brown arrested in Manchester over alleged bottle attack on music producer Abe Diaw

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 15, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

R&B star Chris Brown was taken into custody early Thursday morning in Manchester, England, over an alleged assault at a London nightclub in 2023. Police arrested the 36-year-old singer at The Lowry Hotel shortly after 2 a.m., charging him with causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abe Diaw.

The incident dates back to 19 February 2023, when Brown reportedly attacked Diaw at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, central London. According to Diaw’s lawsuit filed last October, Brown struck him multiple times on the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila. The assault allegedly continued with Brown stomping and kicking Diaw, leaving him unconscious for about 30 seconds and requiring hospitalisation for head wounds and torn ligaments in his leg.

Chris Brown Arrested After Alleged Nightclub Assault in ManchesterChris Brown taken into custody ahead of UK tour following 2023 nightclub assault allegationsGetty Images


Diaw claims Brown’s attack was unprovoked and caused lasting physical and emotional damage. Beyond the physical injuries, Diaw also accuses Brown of spreading false rumours to harm his reputation and business relationships. The producer has filed a civil lawsuit seeking £12 million (₹126 crore) in damages.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest and said detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit are handling the case. Brown remains in police custody as the investigation proceeds.

This latest arrest adds to Brown’s long history of legal troubles linked to violent behaviour. He pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2009 after physically attacking then-girlfriend Rihanna. In 2017, a restraining order was placed on him by ex-partner Karrueche Tran amid allegations of aggressive conduct over financial disputes.

Chris Brown Arrested After Alleged Nightclub Assault in ManchesterR&B singer Chris Brown appears in court for a probation violation hearing in Los Angeles Court in 2014Getty Images


Brown arrived in Manchester on a private jet just the day before his arrest, possibly preparing for his upcoming UK tour dates scheduled for June. The tour, called Breezy Bowl XX, is meant to mark 20 years of his music career and includes shows in Manchester, Cardiff, London, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Dublin. However, the ongoing police investigation raises questions about whether those dates will go ahead as planned.

Despite his troubled past, Brown remains a major figure in the music world, known for selling out large venues and generating millions in revenue. But with new serious allegations now in play, the future of his career hangs in the balance as legal proceedings move forward.

abe diawassaultfelony assaultgrievous bodily harminvestigationlawsuitlondon nightclubmusic careerrb staruk tourchris brown

Related News

Diddy Caught on Camera in Violent 2016 Assault on Cassie Ventura
Entertainment

Sean Diddy Combs caught on camera throwing vase and dragging Cassie Ventura during 2016 hotel assault

Connie Francis
Lifestyle

‘Pretty Little Baby’ by Connie Francis goes viral 63 years after its release

Sandhya R
Asia

Kerala councillor in UK unable to afford husband's funeral, faces debt crisis

Netflix Tudum 2025: 10 shows and films
Entertainment

Netflix Tudum 2025: 10 shows and films we’re already obsessed with before the event even airs

More For You

Aamir Khan and Jr NTR

Aamir Khan and Jr NTR are set to portray Dadasaheb Phalke in two separate biopics

Getty Images/Sisaat

Aamir Khan and Jr NTR ready to clash on screen? Two biopics on Dadasaheb Phalke in the making

The man who started it all, Dadasaheb Phalke, the pioneer of Indian cinema, is set to be immortalised on screen not once, but twice. In a surprising turn, two major biopics on the "Father of Indian Cinema" are in the works, with Bollywood and Tollywood’s biggest stars stepping into his shoes.

First, reports emerged that Jr NTR will portray Phalke in Made in India, a project backed by RRR director SS Rajamouli. The film, announced last year, will be a pan-India release diving into the birth of Indian cinema. Sources say NTR was instantly drawn to the script, fascinated by lesser-known aspects of Phalke’s journey. The actor, always known for his high-action roles, will take on a more subdued, dramatic part this time.

Keep ReadingShow less
5 most iconic Eurovision performances

Iconic moments that transformed Eurovision, from ABBA’s dazzling debut to Måneskin’s raw rock rebellion, these performances changed the game forever

Getty Images

The 5 most iconic Eurovision performances of all time

The Eurovision Song Contest has never been just about glitter, high notes, and questionable fashion choices. It’s where music collides with the messiness of global politics. Some acts stroll onstage, sing politely, and vanish. Others? They rip the roof off, rewrite the rules, and leave scorch marks on history.

From ABBA’s glitter-drenched revolution to Måneskin’s rock ‘n’ roll swagger, these iconic acts reshaped the contest, searing themselves into the collective memory of millions. Let’s dive into five performances that tore the rulebook to shreds and left the world stunned.

Keep ReadingShow less
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson expresses frustration over Oscars snubbing Avengers Endgame for Best Picture

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson slams Oscars for snubbing 'Avengers: Endgame' for Best Picture and calls out lengthy award shows

Scarlett Johansson has once again voiced her frustration over the Oscars overlooking Avengers: Endgame for the Best Picture category. The actress, known for portraying Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expressed her disbelief during an interview. She questioned how a film as groundbreaking and successful as Endgame managed to receive only one nomination, for visual effects, at the 2020 Academy Awards.

“It was an impossible movie that shouldn’t have worked, yet it did, both as a film and as a cultural moment,” Johansson remarked. She pointed out that the film not only pushed creative boundaries but also became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Despite its global impact and critical acclaim, Endgame remained absent from major Oscar categories, including Best Picture.

Keep ReadingShow less
Superman

Lois confronts Superman as Lex invades the Fortress in new Superman trailer

Instagram/superman

Lois Lane confronts Superman as Lex Luthor invades the Fortress in the new trailer for James Gunn’s 'Superman'

James Gunn’s Superman is shaping up to be more than just another cape-and-costume affair. The latest trailer doesn’t just show off epic battles or a parade of DC heroes; instead, it throws us straight into a tense one-on-one between the Man of Steel and the woman who refuses to let him off the hook.

In this new version, Clark Kent, played by David Corenswet, is already known to Lois Lane as Superman. There’s no awkward glasses game here, just straight talk! And Lois isn’t starstruck. She’s sharp, sceptical, and not afraid to press him on the ethics of playing global policeman. Her questions about his involvement in a foreign conflict cut through the usual superhero fanfare. Was he saving lives, or stepping over a line?

Keep ReadingShow less
Shah Rukh Khan with cast of DDLJ musical

Shah Rukh Khan visits the cast of Come Fall in Love The DDLJ Musical during rehearsals in London

Getty Images

Shah Rukh Khan surprises cast of DDLJ musical in London ahead of UK premiere

Thirty years after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge changed the face of Hindi cinema, the story is stepping onto the UK stage, and Shah Rukh Khan himself dropped by to witness it in the making.

The actor, who became a household name playing Raj in the original 1995 film, surprised the cast of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical at their rehearsal space in London. With its UK premiere scheduled at Manchester Opera House from 29 May to 21 June, the stage show is a reimagined take on the beloved romance, directed once again by Aditya Chopra.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc