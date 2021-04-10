Trending Now

Chiranjeevi watches brother Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab in theatre, praises the film


Chiranjeevi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal

After a gap of three years, superstar Pawan Kalyan has made a comeback with the Telugu film Vakeel Saab which released on 9th April 2021. The actor’s elder brother, megastar Chiranjeevi watched the film in a theatre along with his family and praised it.

Chiranjeevi posted a couple of pictures from the theatre and wrote, “అమ్మ తో పాటు అందరం వకీల్ సాబ్ థియేటర్ లో..        Showtime #VakeelSaab.”

The megastar later praised the film in another tweet. He wrote, “Terrific Act by @PawanKalyan Riveting court room drama with @prakashraaj @i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali #Ananya @MusicThaman #DOPVinod did a Fab job! Congrats to #DilRaju @BoneyKapoor ji Dir #VenuSriram & Team.Most of all Hugely Relevant film on respecting women.#VakeelSaab WINS!”

Ram Charan also saw the movie and was all praises for his uncle. He tweeted, “ONLY word I hear everywhere… Power-Packed Blockbuster! Yet another landmark film for @PawanKalyan Garu! Congrats Director #SriramVenu Garu, Producers Raju Garu and Sirish Garu and the entire cast and crew! Much deserved.”

Vakeel Saab has got a bumper opening at the box office. Reportedly, the film has collected around Rs. 40 crore (Rs. 400000000 / 3904602 GBP) at the box office on day one.

The movie is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer PINK. Earlier, it was also remade in Tamil with the title Nerkonda Paarvai. The Ajith Kumar starrer became a blockbuster at the box office.











