Chiranjeevi urges everyone to follow safety measures to curb the spread of virus and flatten the curve

By: Mohnish Singh

As India grapples with the devastating second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has once again urged everyone to follow strict safety measures in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus and work towards flattening the curve.

In a video message that the award-winning actor shared on social media, he advised people to take the pandemic seriously. “The second wave of coronavirus has wreaked havoc and continues to spread like wildfire. That’s the reason why the Telangana government has imposed a lockdown. Please do not step out of your homes unless it is absolutely necessary. In case you must leave, make sure you wear a double mask while stepping out. Only we can save ourselves from this deadly virus,” the superstar said in the video.

He went on to add, “Please do not forget to isolate yourself if you test positive for the virus. Do not panic and follow all the guidelines prescribed by your doctor. After recovering, please make sure to donate plasma as it can help save other lives.”

Last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), Chiranjeevi next stars in Acharya, which his actor son Ram Charan is bankrolling under Konidela Production Company. Charan also plays an important role in the Telugu-language action drama. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde have been roped in to essay the female leads.

The superstar had to stop shooting for Acharya after there was a huge rise in the cases of Covid-19 in Hyderabad. The film, which was originally slated to enter theatres on May 13, has now been postponed indefinitely.

In other news, Chiranjeevi has clocked one million followers on Twitter. The superstar joined the micro-blogging website last year on March 25, on the auspicious day of Ugadi.

