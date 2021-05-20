Chiranjeevi to start oxygen banks to help Covid-19 patients

By Murtuza Iqbal

While Bollywood celebrities have been doing a lot to help people during the second wave of Covid-19 in India, celebrities from down South are also trying their best to help the citizens of the country.

Lack of oxygen cylinders is one of the biggest issues in India right now, so megastar Chiranjeevi has decided to launch oxygen banks to curb the oxygen crisis across Telangana and Andhra. The Oxygen Banks will be monitored by his son Ram Charan and are said to be handled by the Fans Association President of the respective districts.

Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. They tweeted, “In the current Covid situation to prevent deaths from lack of Oxygen supply @KChiruTweets has decided to start Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at district level. Efforts are on to make these operational within a week’s time. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiruForCovidhelp.”

In the current Covid situation to prevent deaths from lack of Oxygen supply @KChiruTweets has decided to start Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at district level.Efforts are on to make these operational within a week’s time. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiruForCovidhelp pic.twitter.com/9aPU56rFco — ChiranjeeviCharitableTrust (@Chiranjeevi_CT) May 20, 2021

Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan have been actively helping a lot of Covid-19 patients.

Last year in November, Chiranjeevi was tested positive for Covid-19, and later in December Ram Charan was tested positive for coronavirus.

Talking about their movies, the father-son duo will be seen on the big screen in Acharya which was slated to release in May this year, But, due to the pandemic, the release date has been postponed. Ram Charan also has RRR lined up which is scheduled to release on 13th October 2021.