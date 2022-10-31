Website Logo
  • Monday, October 31, 2022
Chiranjeevi extends support to Samantha after her Myositis diagnosis

‘Myositis is an inflammation of the muscles. It can be caused by an infection, most commonly viral infection or bacterial infection.’

 

Chiranjeevi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called ‘Myositis’, support poured in from all corners. Especially from her friends and colleagues from the industry.

One special wish came from Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, who penned a heartfelt note for the actor. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear Sam, From time to time, Challenges do come in our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strengths. You are a wonderful girl with greater inner strength. I am sure, you shall overcome this challenge too. Very soon! Wishing you all the courage and conviction! May the force be with you!”

Reacting to his post, Samantha tweeted, “Thank you sir for your kind and encouraging words @KChiruTweets.”

On Saturday, Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist.

She captioned the picture, “Your response to the ‘Yashodha’ trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front.”

She further wrote, “Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you. THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

Shedding light on the autoimmune condition, Dr. S. Chatterjee, senior consultant of internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital explained, “Myositis is an inflammation of the muscles. It can be caused by an infection, most commonly viral infection or bacterial infection. It can be autoimmune when your own body attacks the own muscles, drugs, or some injury.”

“It manifests weakness in the muscles like difficulty in movements, swelling, and pain in the muscles. The test that needs to be done is CPK. Another confirmatory test is a biopsy. The treatment for the disease is anti-inflammatory drugs and intravenous immunoglobulins. It may or may not improve always and it might be a controllable disease only and may not be fully curable,” he added.

(ANI)

