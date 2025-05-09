Skip to content
China may gain intelligence from India-Pakistan conflict: Report

India-Pakistan-clash-Reuters

India-Pakistan-clash-Reuters

India's air defence system intercepts objects in the sky during a blackout following multiple blasts in the city of Jammu, May 9, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

By Eastern EyeMay 09, 2025
THE CONFLICT between India and Pakistan over Kashmir presents an intelligence opportunity for China, as it may gather data from Pakistani use of Chinese-made fighter jets and other weapons during military action.

Security analysts and diplomats say China’s military has developed the capacity to monitor Indian military movements in real time, using its border infrastructure, naval presence in the Indian Ocean, and satellites.

"From an intelligence perspective, this is a rare target of opportunity right on China's borders involving a key potential adversary," said Singapore-based security analyst Alexander Neill.

Two US officials said a Pakistani J-10 jet, supplied by China, shot down at least two Indian military aircraft, including a French-made Rafale. India has not acknowledged the loss of any planes. Pakistan’s defence and foreign ministers confirmed the use of J-10 jets but did not comment on the weapons used.

Military analysts say the aerial clash is a rare chance to study how fighter jets, pilots, and air-to-air missiles perform in live combat. Such insights can help other air forces in their planning.

India and China share a 3,800-km Himalayan border, which has been disputed since the 1950s. A standoff that began in 2020 eased in October 2024 with an agreement on patrolling.

Both countries have strengthened their border military infrastructure, and China also uses satellites and other assets for intelligence gathering. The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) says China operates 267 satellites, including 115 for surveillance and 81 for signals intelligence. This is second only to the United States.

"Both in terms of space and missile tracking capabilities, China is much better off now in terms of being able to monitor things as they happen," said Neill, who is also an adjunct fellow at the Pacific Forum think-tank in Hawaii.

China's defence ministry did not respond to Reuters’ questions about its satellite deployments or intelligence gathering. Pakistan’s military and information ministry also did not respond to queries about information sharing with China.

Pakistan has previously referred to its relationship with China as an "all-weather strategic, cooperative partnership".

India has not commented on the issue. However, its high commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, told Sky News on Thursday that China's relationship with Pakistan was not a concern for India.

"China requires a relationship with all of its neighbours, that includes us," he said.

Missile deployments

Analysts and diplomats say Chinese intelligence teams may seek information on any use of Indian air defences or missile launches, including cruise and ballistic missiles. They may also study command and control systems.

Indian use of the BrahMos cruise missile, developed with Russia, would draw attention, some analysts say. They believe it has not yet been used in combat.

China has also increased its intelligence operations at sea, deploying space-tracking ships and other civilian vessels like oceanographic research and fishing boats in the Indian Ocean, according to open source trackers.

Diplomats say Chinese warships are still limited in the region due to the lack of bases, but China collects intelligence using other vessels.

Last week, trackers observed a large fleet of Chinese fishing vessels moving in a coordinated manner within 120 nautical miles of Indian naval drills in the Arabian Sea.

The Pentagon and analysts have previously said that China’s fishing fleets sometimes act as a maritime militia and help gather intelligence.

"These vessels may double up as listening posts, tracking development rhythms and response patterns, feeding early warning, naval intel to their sponsors," wrote open source tracker Damien Symon in a post on X, referring to the deployment of 224 Chinese vessels near Indian drills on May 1.

Chinese officials typically do not confirm the existence of fishing militia or intelligence activity by civilian vessels.

Analysts say China’s presence in Pakistan also helps it gather data. Chinese military advisers and other personnel are known to be in Pakistan as it imports advanced military systems from China.

"The presence of Chinese military advisers and other personnel in Pakistan is well-known given how Pakistan's Ministry of Defence has been importing some of its most advanced military hardware from China, so we can be certain the PLA would be able to access relevant data," said James Char, a security scholar at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

air-to-air combatairtoair combatborder standoffbrahmos missilechinachinese satellitesindiaindia-pakistan conflictindian oceanj-10 jetj10 jetkashmirkashmir conflictmaritime militiamilitary intelligencepahalgam attackpahalgam terrorist attackpakistan

More For You

David Lammy and S Jaishankar

The phone conversation came amid efforts by India’s strategic partners to reduce tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Getty Images

David Lammy speaks to S Jaishankar amid India-Pakistan conflict

INDIA’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke with British foreign secretary David Lammy on Friday and said there must be “zero-tolerance” to terrorism.

The phone conversation came amid efforts by India’s strategic partners to reduce tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD-Vance

'Our hope and our expectation is that this is not going to spiral into a broader regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict,' Vance said on Thursday. (Photo: Getty Images)

JD Vance says US won't intervene in India-Pakistan conflict

US VICE PRESIDENT JD Vance said on Thursday that the United States wants India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions but will not get involved if a conflict breaks out between the two countries.

"We want this thing to de-escalate as quickly as possible. We can't control these countries, though," Vance said during an interview on Fox News' The Story with Martha MacCallum.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vikram Doraiswami

Doraiswami gave interviews to several British media outlets on Thursday to outline India’s position on the current tensions with Pakistan.

ANI

India's response to Pahalgam attack was limited to terror targets: Vikram Doraiswami

INDIAs high commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, said India’s response to last month’s terrorist attacks in Pahalgam was limited, targeted and aimed only at terror infrastructure. He said Pakistan has instead chosen to escalate the situation rather than take an “off-ramp” to end the crisis.

Doraiswami gave interviews to several British media outlets on Thursday to outline India’s position on the current tensions with Pakistan. Speaking to Sky News, he said the international community should urge Pakistan to take the opportunity to de-escalate.

Keep ReadingShow less
IPL-suspension-Getty

The decision to halt the T20 tournament came after Thursday's match in Dharamsala was abandoned. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India suspends IPL over border tensions with Pakistan

THE Indian Premier League has been suspended indefinitely due to escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan, according to Indian media reports on Friday.

The decision to halt the T20 tournament came after Thursday's match in Dharamsala was abandoned. The city is located less than 200 kilometres from Jammu, where explosions were reported earlier in the day.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kashmir-strikes-Getty

A view of shops that is damaged due to cross-border shelling between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 9, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India says it repelled Pakistan drone, artillery attacks as tensions continue

INDIA said on Friday (9) it repelled multiple drone and artillery attacks launched by Pakistan overnight, as tensions continued following deadly cross-border violence this week. Islamabad denied launching any attacks, while both sides reported new casualties and damage.

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May," the Indian army said in a statement. "The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given."

Keep ReadingShow less
