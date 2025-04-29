Steve Waugh says China aiming for gold in cricket at 2028 LA Olympics

Skip to content
Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh also spoke about how the T20 format is changing the sport.

By Eastern EyeApr 29, 2025
FORMER Australia cricket captain Steve Waugh has said that China is seriously preparing to win gold in cricket at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Speaking at an event hosted by Here and Now 365 Chairperson Manish Tiwari at The Taj, St James Court, Waugh said, “As soon as cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics was announced, China started building a team. They are serious about winning gold.”

Waugh also spoke about how the T20 format is changing the sport. “T20 is massive now. It’s billions of dollars, and it’s growing every day,” he said.

“Test cricket will survive, but T20 will dominate. Players will soon be contracted mainly to franchises. Test matches might even need special permissions,” he added.

He also commented on the investment in cricket by countries like Saudi Arabia and the USA. “It’s exciting. The game is reaching new parts of the world, and the Olympics will take it even further,” Waugh said.

Speaking at an event hosted by Here and Now 365 Chairperson Manish Tiwari at The Taj, St James Court, Waugh said, 'Test cricket will survive, but T20 will dominate.'

The conversation also touched on Waugh’s connection with India. Manish Tiwari introduced him as “Steve Da,” a name given to him by children at Udayan, a home in Kolkata for children of people with leprosy that Waugh helps support.

“When Manish called me Steve Da, it felt special. India is like a second home. The people, the culture, the passion — it stays with you forever,” said Waugh.

He recalled his visits to India not just as a cricketer, but also as a photographer and humanitarian. He said India was “the best place in the world for photography” and mentioned that one of his photos from Rajasthan won a World Photography Award. “In India, you really can’t take a bad photo,” he said.

Waugh also spoke about his charity work in India and Australia. He shared a story about a boy who couldn’t walk or talk but later won two Paralympic gold medals after receiving therapy supported by the Steve Waugh Foundation.

“It’s great when you see lives being changed. You realise how much impact you can have by simply getting involved and giving people a chance,” he said.

He added that his work encouraged other cricketers to support causes in India. “Back then, not many sportspeople were doing it. But I think seeing someone take the first step made others realise they could too.”

Manish Tiwari closed the session by saying, “Steve Waugh’s story is not just about cricket. It’s about leadership, humility, and using your fame to make a real difference.”

(With inputs from ANI)

