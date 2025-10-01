Skip to content
Couple "deliberately starved" child, court told

Manpreet Jatana, 34, and Jaskiret Singh Uppal, 36, charged with the murder of a three-year-old

Old Bailey criminal court

Manpreet Jatana, 34, and Jaskiret Singh Uppal, 36, appeared at the Old Bailey criminal court on Tuesday (30), charged with the murder of Penelope Chandrie. (Photo: iStock)

By Eastern EyeOct 01, 2025
A COUPLE charged with the murder of their three-year-old daughter nearly two years ago have been accused of "deliberately starving" the toddler at a court hearing in London.

Manpreet Jatana, 34, and Jaskiret Singh Uppal, 36, appeared at the Old Bailey criminal court on Tuesday (30), charged with the murder of Penelope Chandrie.

The couple is additionally charged with manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of a child, and abandoning a child or causing them unnecessary suffering or injury, media reports said.

Judge Lynn Tayton remanded both the accused to custody until the next hearing on December 16, when they will enter their pleas of guilty or not guilty to determine if the case progresses towards sentencing or a jury trial.

Police found Penelope's "very emaciated" body wrapped in a sheet in December 2023, the court heard. An examination of her body found the cause of death was malnutrition.

Pathological findings indicated “starvation over a prolonged period of many months culminating in fatal ketoacidosis”, the prosecution was quoted as saying.

Jatana and Uppal mistreated their daughter over an “extended period of time” and “deliberately starved” her, leading to her death, the reports said.

The family's vegetarian diet is said to have mainly consisted of yoghurt, lentils and butter, and police officers also found their home in west London to be in poor condition.

Earlier, the Metropolitan Police said emergency services were called to a residential address on Pennine Way in Hayes on the evening of December 17, 2023, where the child was found.

The child's death remained under investigation over the years until Jatana and Uppal were arrested and charged last month.

