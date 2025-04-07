Skip to content
'Minecraft’s' ‘Chicken Jockey’ scene sparks cinema mayhem, police step in across UK and US

Cinemas issue warnings after viral TikTok chants and rowdy crowd behaviour disrupt global showings.

Minecraft

Audience members chant “Chicken Jockey!” during Minecraft movie screenings, turning theatres into scenes of viral chaos

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 07, 2025
The release of the Minecraft movie has brought more than just fans into cinemas: it’s brought chaos. From popcorn flying through the air to people shouting during key scenes, cinema chains around the world are struggling to keep things under control.

The film, which features big names like Jack Black and Jason Momoa, has seen a massive box office opening, raking in an estimated £109 million (₹1,140 crore) in the US and more than £78 million (₹816 crore) overseas. But while the numbers are strong, the experience in many theatres has taken a nosedive, especially for those who just came to watch a movie.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Much of the rowdy behaviour seems to be fuelled by a viral moment in the film. In a scene that’s now infamous, Jack Black’s character yells "Chicken Jockey!" as a Minecraft-style chicken appears in a boxing ring. The game moment has turned into a social media trend, with people chanting the line at screenings, throwing snacks, filming the audience, and generally causing mayhem.

Clips on TikTok show cinema halls erupting with cheers and chants, with some viewers even standing up to join the spectacle. But what might seem like fun for some is quickly turning into a problem. In one US cinema, the situation got so out of hand that police were called in to calm the crowd.

In the UK, REEL Cinemas in Fareham issued a public warning, stating that disruptive behaviour won’t be tolerated. They’ve stepped up monitoring and made it clear that anyone misbehaving will be asked to leave, and if necessary, law enforcement will be involved.

Cinema staff have also started speaking out online. Several workers shared their frustration, asking audiences to stop making messes and to keep the noise down. One employee described the opening weekend as “a living nightmare,” with people tossing drinks and shouting over dialogue.

While some fans love the energy and communal vibe, others say it ruins the whole experience. A few even walked out mid-film.

As the trend continues, cinema chains are walking a tightrope, trying to keep audiences excited without letting screenings spiral into chaos. Let us see if "Chicken Jockey" becomes a lasting pop culture moment or a cautionary tale!

