Chelmsford Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple nears completion of sanctum sanctorum

The consecration ceremonies – Samprokshana and Kumbhabhishekam – are scheduled for July

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 08, 2025
The Chelmsford Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple (CSPT), located in Hatfield Peverel, is proud to announce significant progress in its mission to establish a permanent spiritual home for the Hindu community in Essex.

The temple is now entering its final and most sacred phase: the construction of the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) and Sannidhis for its deities, including Lord Srinivasa Perumal. These divine sculptures, intricately carved by master artisans in India, will soon form the spiritual heart of the temple.

The consecration ceremonies – Samprokshana and Kumbhabhishekam – are scheduled for July, marking the culmination of years of community effort. Once completed, CSPT will serve as a year-round place of worship, cultural celebration, and community engagement for the region's 15,000-strong Hindu population.

As the temple approaches this momentous milestone, CSPT invites continued community involvement and support to help realise this divine vision.

