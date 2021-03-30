Trending Now

Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer gets postponed


Emraan Hashmi (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images), Amitabh Bachchan (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



In India, Covid cases are rising rapidly, and there are lockdowns and new restrictions being announced by the state governments. Due to this, the makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre have decided to postpone the release of the film.

Chehre was supposed to hit the big screens on 9th April 2021.

Emraan Hashmi took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. He posted, “The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us. We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinemas soon. Until then, stay safe! – Team #Chehre.”



 

The note that Emraan shared reads, “Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9th April and have decided to postpone until further notice. We have received an overwhelming response on our trailer and we are grateful for the love and support. We have decided to bring Chehre to audiences theatrically when the environment is more conducive for the experience. See you in cinemas very soon, until then stay safe and healthy! Cover your Chehre with a mask and don’t forget to use sanitiser. Team Chehre.”

Apart from Big B and Emraan, Chehre also stars Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav.















