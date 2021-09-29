Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 447,373
Total Cases 33,697,581
Today's Fatalities 179
Today's Cases 18,795
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 447,373
Total Cases 33,697,581
Today's Fatalities 179
Today's Cases 18,795

HEADLINE STORY

Chef Nisha Katona on UK’s new post-COVID restaurants recovery council

Nisha Katona with her MBE (Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

One of Britain’s leading chefs is among over 20 hospitality industry experts appointed to a new UK government council set up to help with the country’s restaurants and cafes with their post-COVID recovery.

Nisha Katona, founder of the Mowgli Street Food restaurants and the Mowgli Trust charity, joins the Hospitality Sector Council to help identify and oversee actions related to the government’s Hospitality Strategy and  create  solutions  using expert knowledge  and assess the strength of the sector.

The first meeting of council took place on Wednesday, co-chaired by UK business minister Paul Scully and hospitality entrepreneur  Karen Jones.

“The hospitality industry has shown incredible creativity and resourcefulness  through the pandemic, pivoting  to  new ways of doing business  like al fresco dining and takeaway pints to  stay safe, meet changing consumer demands and protect livelihoods,” said Scully.

“With the launch of this council, we’re taking  the next step  in the journey  to  build back better  from the pandemic  by  unveiling the experts who’ll be  driving the  reopening, recovery and resilience  of the sector. It’s a real ‘Avengers Assemble’ moment for the industry,” he said.

The UK government’s Hospitality Strategy  is designed to support the  reopening, recovery and resilience of the sector following the pandemic.

This includes  making it easier for pubs, restaurants and cafes to offer al fresco or outdoor dining by making pavement licenses permanent, and extending takeaway alcoholic drinks in England and Wales until September 2022 to further boost sales.

“I think the lockdowns have shown us many things, particularly the importance of our people and our teams and the key role hospitality has to play in lighting up our high streets and city centres,” said Karen Jones, chair of Prezzo chain of restaurants.

“We now need to capitalise on our combined energy, creativity and innovation to continue the creation of a world-class hospitality industry: the Hospitality Sector Council will aid in making that a reality,” she said.

The strategy also sets out ways to help the sector grow and boost its creativity, including through exploring options for vocational skills and training such as apprenticeships, bootcamps and other qualifications.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Top Rohingya leader in Bangladesh shot dead
HEADLINE STORY
Malawi fines Airtel $2.6 million for skimping on phone credit
HEADLINE STORY
Why did Sabina’s murder not spark more outrage?
News
Sadiq Khan says he needed 24-hour security because of his skin colour and religion
HEADLINE STORY
Asian victims are ‘being failed’
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos
News
Fuel crisis: Johnson rules out priority access for key workers
News
EXCLUSIVE: Caribbean fights for Scotland
News
Sabina Nessa: Man accused of murder denies charge
HEADLINE STORY
Essar Oil UK strikes new payment deal with HMRC
News
Gloucestershire apologise to former England cricketer over racist abuse
HEADLINE STORY
Moeen a huge loss to England Test side, says skipper Root
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Rakul Preet Singh: I’m in UK for a shoot, and…
Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya returns to TV screens for one…
No family, no Ashes tour for England’s Buttler
Kuldeep Yadav undergoes successful knee surgery
Chef Nisha Katona on UK’s new post-COVID restaurants recovery council
Madhvani family matriarch Meenaben dies at 92