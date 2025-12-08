OpenAI moves up launch plans for GPT-5.2 as pressure from Google Gemini 3 grows

Highlights

OpenAI accelerates work on GPT-5.2 amid rising competition



CEO Sam Altman issues internal “code red” to speed up development



Update tipped for 9 December as company shifts resources to focus on performance and personalisation



Move follows strong reception to Google Gemini 3



OpenAI pushes for faster rollout

OpenAI is preparing to release GPT-5.2 sooner than planned, with internal discussions pointing to a possible launch next week. The company originally expects to introduce the update later in December, but the timeline shifts after rival advances raise concern within the organisation.

CEO Sam Altman reportedly declares a “code red”, urging teams to accelerate work on key improvements. Staff describe the level of urgency as unusual, reflecting how seriously the company views recent progress made by competitors, particularly following the debut of Google Gemini 3.

Why the rush

Reports say Altman tells teams the situation is “very serious”, pushing for rapid gains in speed, stability and personalisation. These features are already in development, but competitive pressure means they now take priority over almost all other projects.

Other work, including early advertising tools and digital assistant initiatives, is temporarily slowed to make room for the accelerated push. Employees say the goal is to ensure GPT-5.2 feels like a clear step forward at a moment when expectations for major models are especially high.

Model ready, timing under discussion

Sources indicate that GPT-5.2 is already technically complete, with 9 December being discussed as a potential release date if no major issues arise. The update would mark the company’s first significant response to the head start gained by Google after the strong reception to Gemini 3, which even drew praise from Altman.

Early test signals raise expectations

Some reports suggest that internal tests show GPT-5.2 performing better than Gemini 3 in reasoning tasks. OpenAI has not released benchmarks or official details, but the early results have boosted confidence within the company that the update could help shift momentum back in its favour.

Market pressure adds another layer

Industry analysts note that the urgency also stems from rapid shifts in the stock market following Google’s latest launch. Shares of companies linked to OpenAI, including those dependent on its model ecosystem, fell after Gemini 3’s release. Firms such as Nvidia and AMD saw drops, while companies connected to Google experienced gains.

Investment group Coatue expects stocks tied to OpenAI to recover once new models are rolled out, adding further pressure for a timely release.