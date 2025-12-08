Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

OpenAI moves up launch plans for GPT-5.2 as pressure from Google Gemini 3 grows

Reports say Altman tells teams the situation is “very serious”

GPT-5.2

Industry analysts note that the urgency also stems from rapid shifts in the stock market

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranDec 08, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • OpenAI accelerates work on GPT-5.2 amid rising competition
  • CEO Sam Altman issues internal “code red” to speed up development
  • Update tipped for 9 December as company shifts resources to focus on performance and personalisation
  • Move follows strong reception to Google Gemini 3

OpenAI pushes for faster rollout

OpenAI is preparing to release GPT-5.2 sooner than planned, with internal discussions pointing to a possible launch next week. The company originally expects to introduce the update later in December, but the timeline shifts after rival advances raise concern within the organisation.

CEO Sam Altman reportedly declares a “code red”, urging teams to accelerate work on key improvements. Staff describe the level of urgency as unusual, reflecting how seriously the company views recent progress made by competitors, particularly following the debut of Google Gemini 3.

Why the rush

Reports say Altman tells teams the situation is “very serious”, pushing for rapid gains in speed, stability and personalisation. These features are already in development, but competitive pressure means they now take priority over almost all other projects.

Other work, including early advertising tools and digital assistant initiatives, is temporarily slowed to make room for the accelerated push. Employees say the goal is to ensure GPT-5.2 feels like a clear step forward at a moment when expectations for major models are especially high.

Model ready, timing under discussion

Sources indicate that GPT-5.2 is already technically complete, with 9 December being discussed as a potential release date if no major issues arise. The update would mark the company’s first significant response to the head start gained by Google after the strong reception to Gemini 3, which even drew praise from Altman.

Early test signals raise expectations

Some reports suggest that internal tests show GPT-5.2 performing better than Gemini 3 in reasoning tasks. OpenAI has not released benchmarks or official details, but the early results have boosted confidence within the company that the update could help shift momentum back in its favour.

Market pressure adds another layer

Industry analysts note that the urgency also stems from rapid shifts in the stock market following Google’s latest launch. Shares of companies linked to OpenAI, including those dependent on its model ecosystem, fell after Gemini 3’s release. Firms such as Nvidia and AMD saw drops, while companies connected to Google experienced gains.

Investment group Coatue expects stocks tied to OpenAI to recover once new models are rolled out, adding further pressure for a timely release.

openaitechchatgpt

Related News

planet birth around infant star HOPS-315
Tech

Astronomers capture earliest moment of planet birth around infant star HOPS-315

More For You

Woking councillors

The vans are fitted with cameras that feed into specialist software designed to catch criminals and suspects

Getty Images

Woking councillors challenge police facial recognition cameras over privacy concerns

Highlights

  • Facial recognition vans deployed in Surrey and Sussex on November (26) spark privacy debate.
  • Councillors cite early trial error rates of 81 per cent, with severe inaccuracies.
  • Surrey Police defend technology, saying two arrests already made and no statistical bias in current system.
A cross-party group of Woking councillors has written to Surrey Police demanding the suspension of facial recognition cameras deployed in the town, citing concerns over privacy rights and potential bias against ethnic minority communities.

Vans equipped with facial recognition technology were rolled out on the streets of Surrey and Sussex on 26 November. However, independent, Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors on Woking Borough Council are calling for the scheme to be halted.

The vans are fitted with cameras that feed into specialist software designed to catch criminals, suspects and those wanted on recall to prison. Police have stated that images of people not on the watchlist will be instantly deleted from the system, minimising "impact on their human rights".

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us