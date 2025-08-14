Challenges Faced by the Gaming Market and How to Overcome Them

The gaming market is evolving at a rapid, seemingly unmatched speed. And for all avid gamers and providers, it’s fascinating.

To break it all down, we caught up with Jordan Conroy , Slotozilla’s chief editor and go-to expert for all things iGaming. For over five years, Jordan’s been deep in the scene, covering everything from sportsbooks and software providers to payment options and security features.

Let’s hear his thoughts on what’s hot (and what’s next) in the world of online gaming.

How Do You Assess the Current State of the Global Gaming Market?

Generally speaking, the global gaming market is in a strong position. Especially over the past few years, there’s been immense growth. I read a BCG report earlier, and if I remember correctly, the market was growing at an impressive 13% CAGR . That pace has now settled a bit, but the market is still expanding. I believe that it’s still a very influential part of the entertainment industry as a whole.

Mobile gaming, esports, and streaming-related content can be seen everywhere. The industry is maturing. This will lead to more sustainable growth and innovations we can’t even imagine.

What Are the Key Challenges You Sense in the Industry Today, and What’s the Cause?

There are quite a few pressing challenges right now. Let me list the challenges and their cause:

Saturation : As with a lot of industries right now, market saturation is a big concern. So many big titles are released every month that even the most amazing games go unnoticed. Discoverability is a pain.

: As with a lot of industries right now, market saturation is a big concern. So many big titles are released every month that even the most amazing games go unnoticed. Discoverability is a pain. Cost : Another big one is cost. It’s again tied to market saturation. Such a crowded market demands innovation, and everyone’s looking for something one-of-a-kind. So, development and production take longer and need larger budgets.

: Another big one is cost. It’s again tied to market saturation. Such a crowded market demands innovation, and everyone’s looking for something one-of-a-kind. So, development and production take longer and need larger budgets. Compatibility : Even though technology is rapidly advancing, it comes with downsides. Things like VR, AR, and AI open amazing possibilities, but they’re expensive to implement and bring their own problems. To name a few, compatibility issues and security risks take up a lot of time.

: Even though technology is rapidly advancing, it comes with downsides. Things like VR, AR, and AI open amazing possibilities, but they’re expensive to implement and bring their own problems. To name a few, compatibility issues and security risks take up a lot of time. Inclusivity: From a social point of view, the biggest challenge is inclusivity. Even though the industry has made progress, we still need more effort towards increased diversity in both the games themselves and the teams making them.

How Have the Behaviour of Players and Their Expectations Changed Over Recent Years?

See, earlier, players just wanted a game that looked nice and would make them feel good. Now, they are much more demanding, in a good way. They expect something more meaningful, and they value a game that rewards and challenges them. A sense of achievement is what they are chasing.

I read research on gamers’ expectations, and I also observed it in the real world that gamers prefer a balance. They want to overcome frustration and also feel rewarded. Once a game gets that right, players stick for much longer. Storytelling has also become a bigger deal. Immersive worlds, often tied to larger franchises, make larger revenues. Games are no longer stand-alone experiences.

If we take AI into the equation, the landscape shifts again. People now want smarter NPCs, worlds that adapt to their actions, and experiences that feel more alive. In short, gamers today expect depth, connection, and constant innovation, or they’ll simply shift to other games in the market.

Which Technologies Currently Have the Greatest Impact on Online Gaming?

Technology is evolving faster than ever, and it’s reshaping the entire gaming experience, both for players and developers. Several innovations are currently leading the charge and redefining how we think about online gaming:

AR and VR have obviously taken over the market. There’s also cloud gaming. It lets players stream high-quality games without needing ultra-expensive hardware. It solves a very prevalent issue.

Gamers also love cross-platform play. They get to switch between their devices, such as phone, console, and PC, without losing any progress.

On the design side, advances in graphics and AI are making worlds look more realistic than ever. It has transformed art in a very significant manner.

On top of all that, the metaverse and social gaming are changing what games even are. For example, Fortnite and Roblox aren’t just games anymore. They have become virtual hangout spots.



How Are Crypto Coins or Blockchain Altering the Payment Approach and Security in Games?

The biggest benefits of using these methods are speed and accessibility. Since players can deposit or withdraw instantly, without having to pay a truckload of transaction fees, they are switching to crypto and blockchain.

Blockchain is also preferred because it’s more transparent and tamper-proof. Frauds and chargebacks are rare. It also gives developers a way to handle payments without storing sensitive user data.

More importantly, crypto allows people without bank accounts to participate. They enhance inclusivity. However, the flip side is volatility and differing regulations between countries. To deal with this, many platforms are using stablecoins and instant currency conversions.

What Methods for Attracting and Retaining Players Work Best Today?

I think the golden rule is pretty simple – know your players and keep the experience fresh. It has worked for decades. It’s exactly why Slotozilla offers the best bonuses and never stops looking for fresh, better ways to serve our readers.

We also find that these key elements make a big difference:

Personalisation If you can tailor offers, rewards, or even game recommendations based on how someone actually plays, you’ve cracked the code. Quick and friendly support Players don’t want to jump through hoops. A live chat or in-game help really affects player retention. Content Constant tweaking and offering regular updates, such as new events and storylines, gives people a reason to log back in. Seasonal events also do the trick. Loyalty programs Daily bonuses, achievements, and VIP tiers can turn casual players into long-term fans.

Do You Perceive the Changing Legislation as a Challenge Across Different Countries, Especially for Companies?

The challenge is massive. Every time you try to expand into a new market, it feels like you’re starting from scratch. There’s a whole bunch of new rules, cultural norms and standards, and legal traps. It causes a lot of trouble.

What Trends, in Your Opinion, Will Define Market Development in the Next 3–5 Years?

Every market has its own rules, such as data protection like GDPR in Europe, content restrictions in Australia, and strict licensing in China. Since the law keeps evolving, it causes even more chaos. Studios have to invest heavily in compliance just to stay operational.

Well, we have already discussed AI and cloud gaming earlier. These will keep impacting the industry. Cross-platform play will also grow. Apart from these, next-gen consoles will keep pushing graphics and gameplay forward.

There’s also a trend of remakes and reboots of classic games. It keeps long-term fans engaged. Indie games and esports will also continue to rise, in my opinion. Although AAA games have been huge for years, we’re seeing their influence level off or even decline a bit. But maybe cloud gaming will make them more accessible.

What Advice Would You Give to New Companies Just Entering the Gaming Market?

There is no ‘one’ recipe for success. But there are a few tips that work almost always. Start by really understanding what your audience wants. What they play, what they like, and what problems they want solved. Focus on value addition, rather than trying to copy big players.

Keep your team agile, so you can adapt quickly based on feedback. Also, don’t underestimate the power of community. Build a lasting relationship with your players. Finally, invest in good marketing and user support from day one. Even the best game can fail because of a lack of awareness and customer neglect. While the market is complex, you can still capture it with the right attitude.