CFDA Awards 2025: Ralph Lauren and A$AP Rocky headline a night celebrating American fashion

A line-up that balanced American fashion heavyweights with rising talent

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren was awarded American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 05, 2025
Highlights

  • Ralph Lauren, Thom Browne and the Olsen twins among major winners
  • A$AP Rocky named Fashion Icon, joining partner Rihanna as a recipient
  • Donatella Versace recognised for advocacy and industry impact
  • Emerging designer Ashlynn Park honoured as one to watch

New York hosts star-studded industry night

The CFDA Fashion Awards returned to New York with a line-up that balanced American fashion heavyweights with rising talent. Held at the American Museum of Natural History, the ceremony drew names including Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, Naomi Campbell, Teyana Taylor and A$AP Rocky, alongside senior figures from across the industry.

CFDA chairman Thom Browne opened the evening by thanking designers and highlighting the variety of creative voices shaping US fashion.

A$AP Rocky A$AP Rocky received the Fashion Icon AwardGetty Images

Ralph Lauren and Thom Browne take top design honours

Ralph Lauren was awarded American Womenswear Designer of the Year, presented by Naomi Watts. Accepting the accolade from his table, he thanked his design teams and spoke of fashion as a shared “dreaming” process.

Thom Browne secured American Menswear Designer of the Year, his fourth win in the category, thanking his team and partner Andrew Bolton.

A$AP Rocky crowned Fashion Icon

A$AP Rocky received the Fashion Icon Award, telling the audience he had long believed in his own style but credited early supporters in the industry. He dedicated the win to “risk-takers and rule-breakers” and paid tribute to Rihanna, the 2014 recipient.

Versace honoured for positive influence

Donatella Versace accepted the Positive Change Award for her longstanding support of LGBTQ+ rights, inclusivity and philanthropy. She encouraged designers to stay committed to bold ideas and avoid watering down their vision.

Donatella Donatella Versace accepted the Positive Change AwardGetty Images

Industry contributors recognised

Cynthia Rowley received the Founder’s Award in honour of Eleanor Lambert, with Julianne Moore presenting. Andre Walker was given the Isabel Toledo Board of Directors Award. Sara Moonves, editor-in-chief of W, accepted the Media Award, introduced by Jennifer Lawrence.

New voices and global perspective

The Innovation Award went to Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God, while Ashlynn Park won American Emerging Designer of the Year for her label Ashlyn. Naomi Campbell presented the International Designer of the Year Award to Pieter Mulier of Maison Alaïa, praised for balancing heritage with modern direction.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Bach Mai Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Bach Mai attend the 2025 CFDA AwardsGetty Images

Mood of the night

The ceremony doubled as a statement of assuredness from an American fashion industry keen to celebrate its heritage while backing new talent. From Ralph Lauren’s enduring vision to Park’s rising profile, the evening suggested a sector confident in both its legacy and its future.

