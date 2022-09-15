Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Celtic fans display massive ‘f*** the crown’ banner

Rangers – another Scottish club – played ‘God Save the King’ after observing a one-minute silence ahead of their encounter with Napol defying UEFA decisions.

A banner displayed by Celtic fans (Image credit: Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Two Champions League matches involving Scottish teams made headlines on Wednesday over incidents surrounding the late Queen Elizabeth II and the British monarchy.

Celtic fans raised offensive banners just before the Glasgow team’s clash with the Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk began at the Polish Army Stadium in Warsaw.

The first banner, reading “F*** the Crown”, was unfurled in the Celtic section of the stadium and BT Sport apologised after it broadcast the visuals.

Scottish commentator Rob MacLean said, “Apologies if anyone has taken offence to anything seen in the early minutes.”

When the Champions League anthem was being played, another banner mocking the Queen came up. It read “Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan,” referring to a man who had sneaked into the monarch’s bedroom after scaling the walls of Buckingham Palace in 1982 in a major security breach.

But players of both the teams wore black armbands during their 1-1 draw to mourn the queen who died last week aged 96.

Rangers – another Scottish club – played ‘God Save the King’ after observing a one-minute silence ahead of their encounter with Napoli.

There was also a display of a mosaic of the Union Jack with a silhouette of the Queen’s head at one end of the Ibrox stadium where there was a banner reading: “1926 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 2022”.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was honoured at Ibrox this evening with a minute’s silence, a display created by the Union Bears, and a rendition of the National Anthem”, the Glasgow club tweeted.

But the actions in defiance of UEFA decisions could potentially result in the European football governing body sanctioning the club, media reports said.

On the field, Rangers lost to Napoli 0-3 after being reduced to 10 men in the second half of the match. The comprehensive defeat came a week after they lost to Ajax.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Have sex four times a week to get rid of kidney stones – Experts say
News
UK PM Truss preparing to scrap sugar tax on soft drinks: Report
News
Prosecutors move to vacate murder conviction of Adnan Syed whose case was featured in the…
News
Anti-India graffiti by Canadian Khalistani extremists on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto; India raises issue with…
News
Donald Trump’s top aide feels ‘vilified’ by fellow Indian Americans
News
Top Met officer admits that police overstepped with anti-monarchy protesters
News
Anti-monarchy protester who was holding sign reading ‘f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy’ says her…
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: “King Charles be defender of all faiths” 
News
Health alert! Plastic may be making you fat – Experts
News
Rapper Chris Kaba: Met’s firearms officers threaten to hand in weapons over colleague’s…
News
US teenager who killed alleged rapist ordered to pay his family $150,000
News
West Virginia lawmakers approve near-total abortion ban
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Bolton man who led double life jailed for 23 years…
Celtic fans display massive ‘f*** the crown’ banner
Have sex four times a week to get rid of…
T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan sold out:…
UK PM Truss preparing to scrap sugar tax on soft…
Prosecutors move to vacate murder conviction of Adnan Syed whose…