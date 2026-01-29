Cardiff University bans cricket team after 'misconduct ruling'

CARDIFF UNIVERSITY has suspended its men’s cricket team for the rest of the academic year following an investigation into what were described as degrading initiation activities, reported the Times.

The decision was taken after Cardiff University Students’ Union looked into reports of serious misconduct during an initiation event held at the start of the 2025–26 academic year.

The allegations included players having their heads pushed into toilets, being made to eat raw onions and being pressured to drink alcohol.

In a statement, the students’ union said: “Following reports of serious misconduct, Cardiff Students’ Union has concluded a full investigation and appeal into the men’s cricket club. The investigation found clear evidence that activity associated with the club fell well below the standards expected of students’ union members.”

As a result, the men’s team will not compete for the remainder of the academic year. Cardiff University, which normally plays in British Universities and College Sport (BUCS) competitions, will have no men’s cricket fixtures in the 2026 season.

The students’ union also confirmed that committee members who were in charge of the club at the time of the incident will not be allowed to represent Cardiff University in cricket again, even if the team is brought back in future years.

The university said it has a “zero-tolerance position on initiation-type behaviour” and added that it is working to create a new cricket programme run directly by the students’ union. This would allow students who were not involved in the reported behaviour to take part in the sport.

Initiation ceremonies linked to student sports clubs have faced growing criticism across UK universities in recent years. Incidents involving forced drinking, humiliation, misogyny and inappropriate sexual behaviour have been reported at a number of institutions.

Many universities have formally banned initiations, though some events are still held under different names such as “welcome socials”. Students are increasingly required to complete online training on consent, agree to codes of conduct and report concerns to their students’ union or university.

Initiations often take place early in the first term, when new students may feel pressured to take part. Past reports at universities elsewhere have included head-shaving, forced nudity and dangerous levels of alcohol consumption.

Cardiff University said it will now write to all student sports club members to remind them of the behaviour expected of anyone representing the students’ union.

