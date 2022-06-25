Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 25, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Can’t do this simple balancing act? It will show if you’re more likely to die earlier

Balance tests are not a routine part of health checks

Image for representational purpose only (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

The inability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds in middle-aged and older people is related to a higher risk of mortality and a shorter life expectancy, a study has concluded.

According to the research carried out by experts from universities and clinics in the UK, US, Finland, Australia and Brazil, failing the test was linked with an 84 per cent increased risk of dying within ten years.

While assessments of balance are currently not a routine part of health checks, researchers feel they should be used in clinics to pinpoint those with a shorter life expectancy.

The one-leg test was conducted on 1,702 middle-aged people placing the front of their free leg against the back of the leg that was touching the ground and the results are published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

The researchers drew on data on participants in a long-running exercise study in Brazil. These were aged 61 on average when they underwent tests, and about two-thirds were men.

Some 20.5 per cent of participants failed the test, with the likelihood of doing so increasing as they became older.

The failure rate was about five per cent for those aged 51 to 55, eight per cent among those aged 56 to 60, 18 per cent for those aged 61 to 65, and 37 per cent for those aged 66 to 70, The Times reported.

After the age of 70, participants were more likely than not to fail the test, with 54 per cent of those aged 71 to 75 unable to complete the challenge.

During seven years of follow-up on average, 123 of the participants died from causes including cancer, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease and complications of Covid-19. Among those who failed the test, 17.5 per cent died, compared with 4.5 per cent of those who passed – a 288 per cent higher risk, the newspaper said, citing the study.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Strip searches of children: Met police refers eight more cases to police watchdog
News
Will Priti Patel succeed Oliver Dowden as Conservatives chair after crushing by-election defeats?
HEADLINE STORY
UK’s Khushi Patel wins Miss India Worldwide 2022
News
Winchester Youth MP Dev Sharma wins UK Parliament award for taking on junk-food advertising
News
Baroness Scotland reelected Commonwealth secretary-general despite Boris Jonshon’s support to rival
News
Postman’s life ‘turned upside down’ after massive bank error put his account £1m in debt
News
Amnesty International UK is viewed as ‘white saviour’, ‘colonialist’, ‘middle class’ and ‘privileged’,…
News
Decoded: Is Dominic Raab’s Bill of Rights an attack on Human rights?
News
Health & social care secretary Sajid Javid urges men to talk about mental…
HEADLINE STORY
Watch: Former ICC elite panel umpire Asad Rauf now runs second-hand clothes shop…
News
Grandson charged with murdering his 89-year-old grandmother in Croydon
News
‘We cannot carry on with business as usual’: Britain’s Conservative party chair resigns…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Be vigilant with new or multiple sexual partners’, urges UK…
Strip searches of children: Met police refers eight more cases…
Pak asks universities to encourage drinks like ‘Lassi’, ‘Sattu’ to…
UK body to recommend 4-5% pay rise for 1.5 million…
Can’t do this simple balancing act? It will show if…
Ben Stokes becomes first Test player to hit century of…