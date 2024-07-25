  • Thursday, July 25, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEALTH

Cancer risk from pesticides exceeds that of smoking, reveals US study

Research highlights 69 pesticides linked to cancer, including four widely used in India

Eeffect of pesticide exposure in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, leukemia and bladder cancer were “more pronounced” than those of smoking (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: Eastern Eye

The impact of certain pesticides on increasing cancer risk in farmers “rivalled” that of smoking, according to a US study that examined 69 chemicals, including four commonly used in India.

Researchers found that for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, leukemia, and bladder cancer, the effects of pesticide exposure were “more pronounced” than those of smoking, which is widely acknowledged as a significant cancer risk factor.

“We present a list of major pesticide contributors for some specific cancers but we highlight strongly that it is the combination of all of them and not just a single one that matters,” senior author Isain Zapata, an associate professor at the Rocky Vista University, US, said.

The list, compiled in the study published in the journal Frontiers in Cancer Control and Society, features 69 pesticides, including 2,4-D, Acephate, Metolachlor, Methomyl. These four are among many commonly used in India to combat various threats to crop yields, such as insects and weeds.

For their analysis, the researchers took cancer incidence rates in counties across the US from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) over the period 2015-2019.

They found that specific cancer risk is likely to be associated with the types of crops grown in a region, suggesting that regional aspects must be considered when evaluating the big picture.

For example, certain areas of the western US states had increased cancer risk for all cancers, bladder cancer, leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma but with distinct agricultural use patterns. The western states are known to have a higher vegetable and fruit production compared to the midwestern, or the north-central, region of the country, the authors said in the study.

The population-based, nation-wide study is the first comprehensive analysis to “put pesticide use in context with a cancer risk factor that is no longer questioned (smoking),” the authors said.

While some pesticides are discussed more frequently than others, the researchers said it is unlikely that any single pesticide is solely to blame as they are not used individually.

“In the real world, it is not likely that people are exposed to a single pesticide, but more to a cocktail of pesticides within their region,” Zapata said.

Details regarding use of the listed 69 pesticides are available via the United States Geological Survey (USGS). (PTI)

Related Stories
HEALTH

Anxiety raises dementia risk by three times, study reveals
HEALTH

Gene deletion linked to brain discrepancies may predict psychosis risk, study finds
HEALTH

Dementia diagnoses surge in England, reaching record highs
HEALTH

Asians urged to exercise caution over low rates of physical activity
HEALTH

Doctor wants to raise awareness of cancer symptoms among Asians
HEALTH

Plant-based oils reduce heart disease risk, study finds
HEALTH

Study: Covid-19 may accelerate type 1 diabetes symptoms in children
HEALTH

Scientists create first bone marrow model supporting human stem cells
HEALTH

Air pollution: The invisible threat on our doorstep
Lifestyle

BMI alone not sufficient in diagnosing obesity: Researchers
HEALTH

A healthy diet in your forties can stave off dementia: Study
HEALTH

AI-model to predict osteoporosis risk
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Cancer Cancer risk from pesticides exceeds that of smoking, reveals US…
Comedy Lab Brown Sauce and Tara Theatre partner for Comedy Lab
Poet Ruchika Lohiya A viral poet’s journey to online stardom
a stamp was unveiled in memory of Mukesh Legendary singer mukesh celebrated with 100th anniversary stamp
Rushdie attacker charged with terrorism linked to Hezbollah
Pregnant women face racist abuse at NHS trust, inquiry reveals