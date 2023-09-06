Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Canada man accused of running over Muslim family pleads not guilty

Three generations of the Afzaal family were out on a stroll when a Dodge Ram truck ‘mounted the curb and struck’ them in 2021

A file photo of mourners and supporters gathering for a public funeral for members of the Afzaal family at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario on June 12, 2021 in London, Canada. (Photo by Ian Willms/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A CANADIAN man accused of slamming his pick-up truck into a Muslim family, killing four people in an alleged terrorist attack, pleaded not guilty to murder on Tuesday (5).

Nathaniel Veltman, 20 at the time of his arrest, appeared in court in Windsor, southern Ontario province, during the opening of the jury selection.

“(He pleaded) not guilty to five counts, and we chose the jury,” his lawyer, Christopher Hicks said.

Veltman was charged with four counts of murder, which prosecutors say were premeditated, as well as one count of attempted murder over a June 2021 incident. He faces up to life in prison.

Three generations of the Afzaal family were out on a Sunday evening stroll in London, Ontario when a Dodge Ram truck “mounted the curb and struck” them, according to police.

The parents, their 15-year-old daughter and her grandmother were killed. A nine-year-old boy orphaned in the ramming suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

London police allege that Veltman deliberately ran over the family in “a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate.”

At the time, prime minister Justin Trudeau called it a “terrorist attack.”

“The unthinkable violence that the family faced should be a marker for the entire country,” said Aasiyah Khan, of the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

“We look forward to seeing how our court system will send a message that all Canadians should be protected from terrorism, no matter the ethnicity or ideology of the attacker.”

The trial will likely last three months, Veltman’s lawyer said.

The London killings followed a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City in 2017, which left six dead. The perpetrator of that shooting was not charged with terrorism.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Hugely’ proud of my Indian roots: Sunak
News
Langur cutouts to combat monkey menace during New Delhi G20 summit
News
Will only agree India trade deal that works for UK: Sunak
News
Opposition hits out at ‘bankrupt’ Birmingham city council
News
Leicester East Labour party branch suspended over operation concerns
HEADLINE STORY
Xi Jinping missing G20 summit not unusual: India
News
Sara Sharif’s death was an ‘accident’: grandfather
News
Labour vows to tackle high remittance fees if voted to power
UK
Rishi Sunak’s relatives to host feast in New Delhi in his honour
News
Kalash Pujan marks landmark occasion for BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham
News
Mayor declares September 3 as Sanatan Dharma day in Louisville
HEADLINE STORY
India likely to be renamed as Bharat: reports
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW