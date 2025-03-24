Cambridge librarian alleges race bias after India leave was denied

A UNIVERSITY of Cambridge librarian’s race discrimination claim was dismissed after a tribunal found the university had acted “flexibly” in handling her leave requests.
Havovi Anklesaria, who has worked at Trinity College for 30 years, requested three months off at the beginning of the year instead of the summer.
When her request was denied, she declined a permanent position and took the university to an employment tribunal, alleging race discrimination and victimisation, The Telegraph reported.
The tribunal, held in Cambridge, heard that Anklesaria had worked on casual contracts since 1994, allowing her to travel to India from mid-December to mid-April each year.
However, a 2017 HR policy change led to her receiving P45s between contracts, making her ineligible for furlough during the pandemic.
In 2021, Trinity College offered her a permanent desk supervisor contract, which included the option to take a three-month break during the summer. She declined the offer, stating she wanted her usual break at the start of the year.
The tribunal ruled that permanent employees could not take extended leave during term time.
Employment judge Rebecca Freshwater stated that Anklesaria had been offered a flexible contract, but it was not in line with her preference, The Telegraph reported.
Trinity College, founded in 1546, is the largest and wealthiest of the Oxbridge colleges, with notable alumni including Sir Isaac Newton and six British prime ministers.