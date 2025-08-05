Calvin Harris shocks fans with placenta pills and unfiltered tribute to wife Vick Hope after home birth

Highlights:

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope welcomed their first child, a son named Micah, on 20 July in Ibiza.

Harris posted intimate images from the home water birth, including pictures of Vick’s placenta and its transformation into pills.

The post divided followers; some praised the transparency, while others found the graphic content unnecessary.

The image was later hit with an age restriction on Instagram due to complaints.

Scottish DJ and music producer Calvin Harris has stirred mixed reactions after announcing the birth of his first child with wife Vick Hope through a deeply personal Instagram post, which included graphic images of her placenta being processed into capsules.

The couple welcomed their son, Micah, on 20 July, during a home birth in Ibiza, and Harris shared a carousel of images capturing the moments immediately after the delivery. While some celebrated the candid post as a tribute to childbirth, others were stunned by the graphic nature of the photos, especially one showing Vick’s placenta and its conversion into pills, a practice known as placenta encapsulation.

Why did Calvin Harris share placenta photos?

Calvin Harris surprised fans by uploading a deeply personal Instagram post documenting the birth of his son, Micah, with wife Vick Hope. The carousel of photos included touching moments, such as baby Micah resting on Harris’s shoulder and Vick in a birthing pool, alongside more unconventional images, including a raw placenta, a food dehydrator used to dry it, and a jar filled with encapsulated placenta pills.

In his caption, the DJ praised Vick, calling her a “superhero” and expressing awe at her “primal wisdom.” He wrote:

“20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero... Just so grateful. We love you so much, Micah.”



Singer Becky Hill applauded the post, commenting: “Amazing we grow a whole new organ to provide life! Good job not wasting it either, that’s some goddess magic right there!”

But not everyone reacted positively. The raw placenta image triggered enough complaints for Instagram to place an age restriction on the post, citing it as potentially graphic content.

What is placenta encapsulation and why is it controversial?

Placenta encapsulation involves drying and grinding the placenta into powder, which is then consumed in pill form. Advocates believe it offers benefits such as:

Hormone regulation

Increased energy

Prevention of postpartum depression

However, medical experts remain sceptical. A 2015 scientific review found no conclusive evidence of health benefits, and the CDC warns of contamination risks if not handled properly. Despite the lack of solid data, the trend continues to gain popularity among new parents and celebrities.





Fans react: Was the placenta picture necessary?

Social media users were divided. While some praised the raw honesty of the post, others found it jarring.

One user wrote:

“I was NOT prepared for the placenta pic.”

Another added:

“Placenta and placenta pills were not on my bingo card for today but OK.”

Others applauded Harris for normalising postpartum realities. A user commented:

“Thank you for showing the truth behind childbirth and not just the polished parts.”

Still, some expressed discomfort with the unfiltered images being posted without a trigger warning.

What’s next for Calvin Harris and Vick Hope?

The couple, who married in September 2023 after dating on-and-off for nearly two decades, had kept their pregnancy relatively private. Hope had announced her maternity leave in May during her BBC Radio 1 show but opted against a formal pregnancy reveal, stating:

“I’m not the King. I do not see the point. It’s not for me.”



Harris has already returned to work, performing in Ibiza, and is scheduled to play the Rise Festival in Las Vegas in October.

Despite the backlash, the couple’s candid post has opened up broader conversations about birth, motherhood, and the visibility of topics like placenta consumption, rarely discussed so openly on celebrity platforms.