Cadbury to launch two new Bournville chocolate bars in UK supermarkets

Key ingredients and features

The Big Arch distinguishes itself from other McDonald’s burgers through a few notable components:

Beef patties : The burger is built with two full-sized beef patties, making it one of the more filling single-burger options currently available.



: The burger is built with two full-sized beef patties, making it one of the more filling single-burger options currently available. White cheddar cheese : Unlike other McDonald’s burgers that use processed cheese, the Big Arch includes two slices of white cheddar – one placed above and another below the patties.



: Unlike other McDonald’s burgers that use processed cheese, the Big Arch includes two slices of white cheddar – one placed above and another below the patties. Signature sauce : A new sauce developed specifically for this burger is applied generously to both the top and bottom buns. It has a smooth texture and slightly spicy flavour profile.



: A new sauce developed specifically for this burger is applied generously to both the top and bottom buns. It has a smooth texture and slightly spicy flavour profile. Crispy onions : The burger includes crispy fried onions for added texture and a mild sweetness.



: The burger includes crispy fried onions for added texture and a mild sweetness. Poppy seed bun: The Big Arch uses a poppy-seed-topped bun, which is less common across the brand’s UK menu.



These elements combine to offer a layered combination of textures and flavours. While the burger includes familiar McDonald’s components such as shredded lettuce and pickles, the overall construction is aimed at offering a more indulgent and substantial option.

Size and presentation

The Big Arch is larger in size than several of McDonald’s other staple burgers, including the Big Mac. The dual beef patties and thick bun contribute to its bulk, with the inclusion of cheese on both sides of the meat adding to its density.

The sauce is applied liberally, with some customers noting it tends to spill over the edges of the bun. The bright yellow sauce has a more pronounced flavour than the standard Big Mac sauce and adds a slightly tangy kick.

Availability and pricing

The Big Arch is available across UK branches of McDonald’s for a limited period. As of June 2025, the standalone burger is priced at £7.99. It is also available as part of a meal that includes fries and a drink, typically priced upwards of £10 depending on location and customisation.

It joins McDonald’s summer menu alongside other promotional items, forming part of the brand’s strategy to offer seasonal and experimental products alongside its core range.

Nutritional information

McDonald’s has not yet released full nutritional details for the Big Arch on its website, but early estimates suggest the burger is high in calories and fat content due to its size, dual cheese slices, and sauce content. As with other promotional items, calorie counts are expected to be listed in restaurants and on McDonald’s digital ordering platforms.

Response and comparison

While the Big Arch has drawn comparisons to the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, and Double Cheeseburger, its ingredients and presentation set it apart from these longstanding menu items. The use of a poppy seed bun, white cheddar, and crispy onions is particularly uncommon within McDonald’s regular range in the UK.

There is a huge response to make this permanant Instagram/ mcdonaldsuk

The introduction of the Big Arch comes amid wider efforts by fast food chains to diversify their offerings and respond to changing consumer preferences, including the desire for more variety and limited-edition items.

Most notable one

The Big Arch burger represents one of McDonald’s most notable UK menu additions in 2025, offering a larger, sauce-rich option aimed at customers seeking a more filling meal. With a distinctive construction and price point of £7.99, it is positioned as a premium item within McDonald’s current range.

The burger is available at participating McDonald’s locations across the UK for a limited time, with availability expected to depend on customer response and ongoing promotional schedules.