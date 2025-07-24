Skip to content
 
Cadbury to launch two new Bournville chocolate bars in UK supermarkets

Set to be available nationwide, starting with Sainsbury’s

Cadbury to launch two new Bournville chocolate bars

Cadbury is set to introduce two new additions to its Bournville range in late July

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 24, 2025
Highlights

  • Cadbury to release two new Bournville chocolate bars this July
  • Flavours: Salted Caramel and Chopped Hazelnut
  • Recommended retail price: £2.20
  • Set to be available nationwide, starting with Sainsbury’s
  • Launch follows earlier new flavour announcements from Cadbury

New Bournville flavours arriving in stores this month

Cadbury is set to introduce two new additions to its Bournville range in late July: Bournville Salted Caramel and Bournville Chopped Hazelnut.

The dark chocolate bars will be available at supermarkets across the UK with a recommended retail price of £2.20. While both bars are already listed on Sainsbury’s website, they are not yet available for order.

Cadbury's parent company, Mondelez International, confirmed that the new bars will be permanent additions to the Bournville lineup. The company said it expects the products to be stocked by multiple retailers nationwide.

Part of Cadbury’s wider 2024 launch activity

The new Bournville flavours follow several recent product launches from Cadbury. In May, the brand released a Dairy Milk Iced Latte bar, which featured a coffee-flavoured filling and biscuit pieces wrapped in classic Dairy Milk chocolate.

Cadbury also launched limited-edition Dairy Milk summer bars earlier this year, which included temperature-sensitive packaging that changed colour depending on the surrounding heat.

Another recent release — the Twirl White Dipped — has attracted strong customer feedback, with many praising the bar's white chocolate coating as a fresh twist on the traditional Twirl.

Recent changes to the Bournville range

Despite the new product launches, Cadbury recently discontinued its Bournville Fingers. The dark chocolate-coated biscuits, introduced in October 2020, were withdrawn from shelves in June 2024, ending a short but popular run.

The Bournville range continues to focus on dark chocolate offerings, and the introduction of Salted Caramel and Chopped Hazelnut is seen as an effort to expand its appeal with new flavour profiles.

sainsbury'suksupermarketschocolatecadbury

