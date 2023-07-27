Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 27, 2023
Business body hosts interaction to explore new avenues of UK-India ties

Indian tourism minister G Kishan Reddy and India European Business Forum chairman Vijay Goel at an interaction hosted by the business body.

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AN interaction hosted by the India European Business Forum (IEBF) recently provided a platform to exchange ideas to strengthen the ties between the UK and India.

Indian tourism minister G Kishan Reddy and international relations expert Baroness Verma were among the notable participants in the event, facilitated by IEBF chairman Vijay Goel.

Reddy said the interaction signified the potential for collaboration between the two countries in the tourism sector.

“Together, we can create new avenues for cultural exchange, economic growth, and a stronger bond between our countries.”

Lady Verma said Britain and India could capitalise on their strengths and resources to develop a “robust tourism ecosystem that will benefit our economies and people.”

Goel said the event provided an opportunity for leaders from different sectors to explore avenues of cooperation and forge strategic partnerships.

“By connecting prominent figures from India and the UK, we are fostering an environment conducive to trade, investment and innovation,” he said.

