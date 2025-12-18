Skip to content
Bush Theatre’s 'Sweetmeats' spotlights south Asian elders at high risk of diabetes in intimate new play

Shobu Kapoor and Rehan Sheikh lead the story exploring love and health challenges in the UK south Asian community.

Sweetmeats

Bush Theatre’s 'Sweetmeats' highlights diabetes risks in south Asian community through elder love story

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 18, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Sweetmeats previews at Bush Theatre from 7 February 2026, running until 21 March.
  • The play follows two south Asian elders navigating type-2 diabetes.
  • Shobu Kapoor and Rehan Sheikh star in the lead roles.
  • Co-produced by Bush Theatre and Tara Theatre, written by Karim Khan.
  • Tickets from £15, with concessions and accessible performances available.

Sweetmeats, a new play examining diabetes in south Asian communities, will have its world premiere at London’s Bush Theatre from 7 February 2026. Written by Karim Khan and directed by Tara Theatre’s Natasha Kathi-Chandra, the production follows Hema and Liaquat, two elders brought together on a diabetes support course. The play highlights both the health risks faced by south Asians and the rarely told stories of older characters on the British stage.

Sweetmeats Bush Theatre’s 'Sweetmeats' highlights diabetes risks in south Asian community through elder love story Bush Theatre’s 'Sweetmeats' highlights diabetes risks in south Asian community through elder love story


Why Sweetmeats focuses on diabetes in south Asians

In England, more than 420,000 people of south Asian descent live with diabetes, with over 230,000 at high risk. Studies show this group is four to six times more likely to develop type-2 diabetes than white people. Experts link the increased risk to genetic factors, body fat distribution, diet, and lower levels of physical activity.

Karim Khan said the play centres on a generation of south Asians rarely seen on stage. “I wanted to make them the main characters of their own love story, as they navigate blood sugar levels, hypo snacks and metformin,” he explained.


Who’s in the cast and creative team

Shobu Kapoor, known for Polite Society, plays Hema, while Rehan Sheikh of Silence appears as Liaquat. The production features set and costume design by Aldo Vázquez, lighting by Simeon Miller, sound by Hugh Sheehan, and music composed by Amrit Kaur Lohia. Movement direction is by Mateus Daniel, with Chloe Blake handling casting.

The creative collaboration between Bush Theatre and Tara Theatre aims to expand the representation of south Asian voices in British theatre. Natasha Kathi-Chandra, Tara’s artistic director, said: “This play invites audiences into the rich journeys of elders from diaspora communities.”


When and where to see it

Sweetmeats runs Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm, with Wednesday and Saturday matinees across February and March. Relaxed, captioned, and audio-described performances are included. Press night is on 13 February at 7pm.

Tickets are priced between £15 and £35, with concessions at £5. The Bush Theatre has increased lower-price tickets to make performances more accessible. Bookings can be made via the Bush Theatre website or Box Office.


The wider impact

The play also opens a conversation about health in the south Asian community. Tara Theatre has long championed politically and socially relevant stories, and this production continues that focus. Sweetmeats combines a personal narrative with a public health message, reflecting both the joy and the challenges of life for older south Asians in the UK.

