  • Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Entertainment

Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji is all praises for Sharvari

Sharvari, Rani Mukerji (Photo from YRF’s team)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Sharvari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Bunty Aur Babli 2. She portrays the character of the new Babli, and the original Babli, Rani Mukerji is all praises her co-star.

Recently, while talking about Sharvari, Mukerji said, “Sharvari is definitely a talent to watch out for and she looks refreshingly breathtaking on screen. She has really surprised me with her craft and I feel she has a very bright future ahead of her. Sharvari is a very confident performer and has worked really hard for the film. It was evident when she was giving her shots because her skill as an artist shone through.”

“It is amazing to see talented newcomers come in the industry because they will play a big hand in shaping the industry in the years to come. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the perfect launchpad for Sharvari. It presents her as the Hindi film heroine on the big screen. Her presence on screen is superb and she dazzles on screen. She will take everyone by surprise and hopefully, audiences will give her a lot of love and appreciation for her hard work,” the actress added.

Sharvari has grabbed everyone’s attention in the trailer and the songs of Bunty Aur Babli 2, and moviegoers are looking forward to her performance in the film.

Directed by Varun Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 also stars Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and it is slated to release on 19th November 2021.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

