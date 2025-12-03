Skip to content
BTS's Jin marks birthday with £51,500 donation to Busan youth programmes

BTS member Jin marks his birthday with a charitable contribution

BTS Jin donation

The society notes that the contribution strengthens its long-running mission

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranDec 03, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Highlights

  • Jin donates 100 million won ahead of his birthday
  • Funds support child welfare, scholarships and programmes for young adults leaving care
  • Busan Namgwang Social Welfare Society confirms contribution

Jin’s birthday gesture focuses on youth welfare

BTS member Jin marks his birthday with a charitable contribution, donating £51,500 to the Busan Namgwang Social Welfare Society ahead of 4 December. The organisation, which has worked in child welfare for eight decades, confirms the donation and outlines how it will support vulnerable young people in the region.

Funds directed towards children and young adults

According to the society, the money is allocated to child and youth welfare schemes, including scholarships for underprivileged children and support for adolescents preparing for adulthood. Part of the donation backs a “Self-Reliant Youth Support Programme” for young people leaving childcare institutions, helping them transition to independent living with educational and practical support.

Donation aligns with Jin’s ongoing philanthropy

The society notes that the contribution strengthens its long-running mission and will help expand its educational and outreach work. Jin, who has consistently shown interest in supporting young talent, concludes the encore of his first solo fan concert tour on 31 October, adding philanthropy to a busy period of performances.

BTS prepares for group return

Jin’s donation comes as BTS readies for a full-group comeback expected in the first half of next year. The group’s previous projects, including Break the Silence: The Movie, continue to attract global attention.

donationchild welfaremusicbts

