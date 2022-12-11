Brits beware! Human faeces and dangerous bacteria found at self-service checkouts

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A study has revealed that disturbing kinds of germs and vile amounts of bacteria live in public places. Therefore, researchers from the Infection Innovation Consortium (iiCON) have warned Brits to be extra alert this festive season after finding bacteria on payment machines, the Mirror reports.

Deadly bacteria and faeces have reportedly been found on self-service checkouts, urging Christmas shoppers to ensure they wash their hands more regularly.

As part of the study, scientists reportedly examined a number of different objects that are found in public places and discovered that E. coli which is a type of bacteria that can cause vomiting and diarrhoea was on nearly all of the objects that were tested.

Researchers also identified faeces and microbes that can cause urinary tract infections (UTIs) on self-checkouts.

Furthermore, a fungus known as candida albicans was discovered on an escalator handrail. This fungus is reportedly found in the vagina, gut, throat, and mouth and can cause yeast infections.

Computer keyboards too were found to be infected with intestinal microbes that can cause a range of infections, including UTIs.

Dr Adam Roberts, chief researcher with the iiCON, is reported to have said, “The self-checkout samples had one of the highest bacterial loads, as we found five different types of potentially disease-causing bacteria surviving on them.

“This included Enterococcus which is found in human faeces and, while this is usually harmless, it can of course lead to disease, particularly in those who may have weakened immune systems.

“We found multiple examples of E. coli and a bacteria called Klebsiella on computer keyboards.

“While both exist naturally in faeces and intestines, given the right environment, they are able to cause quite severe diseases in humans, so it’s vital that we wash our hands before and after eating when working at the computer.”

The health expert also urges Brits to ensure they always wash their hands after using the toilet.

He explains, “It’s vital to try to minimise their effects in terms of infection prevention and control, so when we touch our mouths or go to the toilet and don’t wash our hands, we’ve likely got bacteria from these places on our hands which can then transfer to other things – and subsequently to other people.”

He adds, “If those individuals are more susceptible to infection than you are, there may be a problem.”

Meanwhile, as part of a wider campaign, Simple Things, Merseyside-based public health partnership Champs Public Health, has reminded people to be extra careful during the holiday season.

The campaign was reportedly launched after researchers revealed that two-thirds of people are worried about the spread of infectious diseases this winter.

In the winter, we all tend to spend more time indoors, therefore, it’s easier to pass on germs to each other, an earlier report on The Weather Channel website informs. Additionally, germs reportedly spread more in dry cold air.

So, when you’re out in public places, it’s very likely that there are germs lurking on a surface nearby, said Joseph Rubino, former director of microbiology at RB, the makers of Lysol.

He reportedly said, “You can’t live in a bubble; you’re always going to be exposed to germs. Our bodies have evolved to have a fighting chance in the war against germs. We have an immune system and very good intact skin that doesn’t allow germs to go through. We’re designed to live in a world full of germs.”

But even so, he advises, there are steps you should take to avoid getting infected by germs. He recommends washing your hands or using hand sanitiser after touching public objects. He also warms about being wary of commonly germy spaces.