Britons now worry less about Covid and Brexit, says poll


Shoppers, some wearing a face covering, walk in Newcastle city centre, north-east England. (Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
BRITONS are now much less worried about the coronavirus pandemic than they were a month ago with an aggressive vaccination programme in place, according to an opinion poll.



However, it still remained the single biggest concern, with the proportion of respondents dropping to 49 per cent from 72 per cent in February.

Britain has suffered Europe’s biggest Covid-19 death toll but has raced ahead of other European countries with its Covid-19 vaccinations this year.

More than 30 million Britons have received their first dose of a vaccine, with prime minister Boris Johnson along with his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, is gradually easing restrictions.



“Concern is notably lower among older age groups, which may suggest the vaccination campaign is having an impact on public perceptions – although worries are also lower among the youngest Britons who will not yet have been vaccinated,” said Mike Clemence, associate research director at Ipsos MORI.

Brexit also fell down the list of worries and was mentioned as a concern by 26 per cent of respondents, its joint-lowest level since the referendum decision to leave the European Union in 2016.

But there were significant increases in concerns about the health service, poverty, education and housing, the poll showed.



Ipsos MORI interviewed 1,009 people between March 5 and March 11.













