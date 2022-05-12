Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 12, 2022
Trending Now:  

EUROPE

Briton faces hit-and-run charges in Cyprus

An aerial view of a beach in the southeastern Cypriot resort town of Ayia Napa. (Photo by ETIENNE TORBEY/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A BRITON has been accused of running down a Swedish woman while he was driving a beach buggy in the Mediterranean resort town of Ayia Napa in Cyprus.

Manraj Singh Sidhu, 25, believed to be high on drugs when the incident took place, is facing seven charges, including death by dangerous driving.

The man, from Shefford in England’s Hertfordshire, was handcuffed and produced in court on Wednesday (11) after about a week of remand.

Police identified the deceased woman as Camilla Christina Pamdahl from Sweden, who was in Cyprus on holiday. She was transported to a general hospital soon after the accident but was pronounced dead.

“The driver of the vehicle, 25 years old, who left the scene of the collision on foot, was later located and arrested on a warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody,” local police said in a statement last week.

Sidhu underwent a breathalyser test which indicated 44 mg of alcohol in his blood, well above the permissible level of 9 mg.

Police said a preliminary drug test gave “a positive indication”.

Pamdahl had gone out to buy groceries, leaving her five-year-old daughter with the staff of her hotel playground, when the fatal hit-and-run accident took place.

Sidhu’s rental buggy overtook a stationary car before hitting her on a pedestrian crossing.

He is also accused of having no insurance, dangerous driving endangering the public, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to ensure the damaged buggy was identifiable to other road users, fleeing the scene and not informing police, a Mail Online report said.

Sidhu, who appeared to have suffered an injury in his arm, was provided with a translator when he was produced before the court. But did not not speak.

The judge posted the next hearing to May 19.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
OYO to offer free accommodation to Ukraine refugees
News
Sewa International evacuates 467 Africans from Ukraine
News
Painful to see Kyiv burning, says engineer fleeing Ukraine
News
Indian students await evacuation amid shortage of food
HEADLINE STORY
India steps up evacuation of its nationals from Ukraine
HEADLINE STORY
Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
News
Indian students make desperate appeal for evacuation from Ukraine
HEADLINE STORY
I tell my family I’m fine, but I’m not: Indian student stuck in…
News
India to Ukraine: Dialogue is the way out
News
Indians in Ukraine advised to ‘stay calm’
HEADLINE STORY
Indians asked to leave Ukraine ‘temporarily’
News
Spain arrests cousin over teen’s disappearance in Italy
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Evan de Roeper’s Playlist
Srishti Jain: Talented TV star’s big cinema leap
Briton faces hit-and-run charges in Cyprus
Inquiry publishes online anthology of 1,100 child sexual abuse victims
Lutfur Rahman must be given a chance to deliver, says…
Manu M Savani: Incredible family history of an accidental writer