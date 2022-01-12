Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 484,655
Total Cases 36,070,510
Today's Fatalities 442
Today's Cases 1,94,720
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 484,655
Total Cases 36,070,510
Today's Fatalities 442
Today's Cases 1,94,720

Business

UK trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan arrives in India for talks

Britain’s secretary of state for international trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan is due to meet ministers in New Delhi during her visit to India which began on 12 January 2022. (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITISH trade minister arrived in India on Wednesday (12) to begin talks as part of its efforts to sign its own trade deals following its departure from the European Union.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan is due to meet officials in New Delhi before formally launching negotiations with her counterpart Piyush Goyal on Thursday (13), her office said.

Britain is keen to secure tariff reductions on Scotch whisky, as well as concessions on manufacturing and financial services, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

India, meanwhile, seeks greater opportunities for Indians to live and work in Britain, and any trade deal could be contingent on relaxing rules lowering fees for Indian students and professionals.

A deal with India is a major aim of prime minister Boris Johnson’s government, as it seeks stronger economic ties with countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Late last year, the two countries clashed over Britain’s coronavirus quarantine rules, that some Indian legislators called discriminatory.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Foxconn India’s iPhone plant restarts production
UK
Liberty Aluminium Lochaber’s value up 108m since 2016
US
Jaguar Land Rover partners with Unipart for North American aftermarket
HEADLINE STORY
In a first, India allows imports of US pork
UK
Poker tycoon Vikrant Bhargava ‘backs JKO bid for Playtech’
US
Reliance to buy New York’s luxury hotel
INDIA
Satya Nadella joins India’s Groww as investor, adviser
HEADLINE STORY
UK-India trade talks to begin in Delhi on Wednesday
INDIA
Foxconn set to resume Indian operations next week
UK
B&M raises revenue forecast after ‘best-ever Christmas’
INDIA
India raises growth forecast to 9.2 per cent despite Covid risks
INDIA
British firms promise to address Indian distributors’ concerns
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Foxconn India’s iPhone plant restarts production
Johnson confirms attending lockdown party but will not quit
Actor Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal
UK puts new ‘smart motorways’ on hold
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi to star in Selfiee
UK trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan arrives in India for talks
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE