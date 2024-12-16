British Sikhs questioned about India at UK airports: Preet Gill

BRITISH Sikhs are being questioned about their views on India when stopped at UK airports, raising concerns about potential influence from the Indian government, according to Labour MP Preet Gill.
Gill, a prominent Sikh in parliament, has written to home secretary Yvette Cooper to highlight cases where British Sikhs have reported being subjected to lengthy questioning and inappropriate treatment upon re-entering the UK, The Guardian reported.
Gill said several Sikhs contacted her about these incidents, which allegedly involve questions on Sikhism, the partition of India, and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.
In one instance, a man returning from a family holiday in Turkey was detained at Manchester Airport for hours and questioned on his beliefs and Nijjar’s death.
Gill noted that the man was “roughly handled” and that an officer attempted to remove his turban, a significant religious symbol, the newspaper reported.
In her letter to the home secretary, Gill wrote, “The anecdotal evidence I have gives me cause for concern, that law-abiding Sikhs are being targeted, and that they are being subjected to inappropriate questioning that centres on their identity and religious beliefs, for no apparent reason.” She added that these practices leave Sikhs feeling victimised and unsafe.
The concerns come amid a growing diplomatic row between India and Canada over Nijjar’s killing, which Ottawa has linked to Indian officials. Delhi has historically been wary of the Sikh nationalist movement, Khalistan, and has expressed concerns about its activities within the Sikh diaspora.
Sikh community leaders in the UK claim the use of Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 has increased against British Sikhs, allowing authorities to question individuals without suspicion.
Gurpreet Singh Anand, president of the Khalsa Jatha British Isles gurdwara in London, said those detained are often asked for mobile phones and social media passwords, The Guardian reported. He added, “They are asked very broad questions like: what are your views on Khalistan and India?”
Gill stated, “The specific and unusual line of questioning at multiple airports gives me cause for concern that this is part of a concerted strategy to target Sikhs.”