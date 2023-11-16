British Pakistani academic nominated for new High Sheriff role in West Yorkshire

Prof Adeeba Malik CBE helped the QED Foundation become one of the most influential organisations of its kind in the UK

Prof Adeeba Malik (Picture: Lorne Campbell)

By: Pramod Thomas

A British Pakistani academic has been nominated as the new High Sheriff of West Yorkshire for 2024-25, a statement said on Thursday (16).

Prof Adeeba Malik CBE DL was nominated on Monday (13) as part of the annual selection process overseen by the Lords of the Council in the King’s Bench Division of the High Court of Justice.

Pending approval, Prof Malik will officially assume office at the Declarations ceremony scheduled for March next year.

Currently, she is the deputy chief executive of the QED Foundation, an ethnic minority-led charity based in Bradford.

Her dedicated efforts for over three decades have played a pivotal role in elevating the organisation as one of the most prominent entities of its nature in the UK.

“I’m deeply honoured to be nominated for this prestigious role,” she said.

The office of High Sheriff, a non-political and voluntary position appointed by the Crown, involves upholding matters related to the judiciary and law and order on behalf of the King in West Yorkshire, the statement added.

Hailing from Bradford, Prof Malik’s father, a Pakistani immigrant, self-taught English under a street light in Sialkot before moving to Bradford in 1957, where he worked in mills. Her mother joined the family in Bradford in 1966.

She started her career as a teacher in Bradford and Hull, dedicating herself to fostering social and economic opportunities for minority ethnic groups in the UK amid prevalent prejudices.

Apart from her current position at QED, the academic has engaged in various ministerial and non-ministerial roles on diverse boards in Bradford, Yorkshire, and nationally over the past 25 years, contributing to policy shaping and social integration.

Her roles encompass Yorkshire Forward, The Waterways Trust, Ethnic Minority Business Taskforce, Sheffield Hallam University, Carer’s Resource, The Cabinet Office Race Disparity Advisory Board, and the Women and Work Commission.

Emerging as a prominent advocate for the socially disadvantaged, Prof Malik presently serves as a board member of the Home Office Strategic Race Advisory Board, director of the Bradford Culture Company, member of a State Honours Committee, and member of Nurture Academies Trust.

Besides, she holds positions as a visiting professor at York St John University and as a Deputy Lieutenant for West Yorkshire.

In acknowledgment of her substantial contributions to mainstream public bodies, Prof Malik was honoured with the MBE in 2004 and a CBE in 2015.

Dr Mohammed Ali OBE, CEO of the QED Foundation, said: “I’m immensely proud of Adeeba and all her achievements over the years. This nomination is testament to her passion, integrity and dedication; qualities that have played a vital role over the years helping to make QED the force of good it is today.”