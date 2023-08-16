Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

British Muslims raise concerns over debanking impact

One out of 50 adults in the UK is unbanked but in the case of Muslims, the proportion is one in 10

Financial Conduct Authority chief executive Nikhil Rathi (Image credit: Bank of England)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SEVERAL British Muslims have raised concerns about debanking making their access to financial services difficult.

Debanking became a hotly discussed issue after Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage claimed his account at private bank Coutts had been closed because of his political views.

While several people complained about their debits being declined banks, Cordoba Foundation also raised the issue after the charity failed to pay for an event organised in London last month on the political tensions in Tunisia.

“Multiple attempts to pay the venue provider and suppliers kept declining while payments from donors into our NatWest account kept being rejected,” Cordoba founder and CEO Anas Altikriti told Aljazeera.

Having an obligation to curb the criminal flow of money, especially after the 9/11 terror attacks in the US, banks have been increasingly closing accounts in the UK to avoid any regulatory actions.

Data obtained by Mail on Sunday showed lenders shut 350,000 accounts in 2021, compared to nearly 45,000 in 2017. In many cases, people affected by the lenders’ actions do not get any explanations.

According to the Financial Conduct Authority, one out of 50 adults in the UK is unbanked but in the case of Muslims, it is five times more – one in 10. This prompted the British Muslim Association to call for conducting a review to understand if Muslims are disproportionately impacted by debanking policies of banks.

But banks have been denying personal or political beliefs are reasons for the termination of accounts.

Chancellor of exchequer Jeremy Hunt said earlier this month that he had asked the watchdog to investigate the matter and suggested that banks which violated the law should be penalised.

However, FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said the increase in account terminations in recent years was driven by lenders’ anti-money laundering efforts.

In a letter to Hunt, Rathi said, “it is less clear the extent to which banks may be terminating accounts for other reasons, which may be unjustified and which, in some instances, may contravene the law,” Rathi said.

He said the watchdog would ask large banks and building societies to reveal the number of account terminations and the reasons behind the action.

The FCA would also seek data on the number of account opening applications refused.

Rathi said an initial assessment would be provided in September.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Exclusive: Out of touch Sunak needs to speak with us, says Essex ex-cricketer
News
Mob attacks churches in Pakistan over blasphemy allegations
News
Pakistan court to hear Imran Khan’s plea against conviction
News
Chandrayaan-3 concludes final lunar manoeuvre
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak: My Hindu faith guides me
News
Surge in grooming crimes amid delay of online safety bill
HEADLINE STORY
India, UK make ‘huge progress’ in trade talks: official
News
Sadiq Khan announces additional £3 million fund to address violence against women and…
News
Modi calls for peace in Manipur during Independence Day speech
News
Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister sworn-in
News
Woking murder: Trio police looking for was ‘known to victim’
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh seeks extradition treaty with Britain
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW