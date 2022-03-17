British Medical Association commemorates pandemic heroes

A sculpture unveiled at the British Medical Association headquarters in central London on March 16, 2022 in memory of the healthcare workers who lost their lives during the pandemic. (Photo: BMA)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A SCULPTURE in memory of the healthcare workers who lost their lives during the pandemic was unveiled at the British Medical Association (BMA) headquarters in central London on Wednesday (16) ahead of the two-year anniversary of lockdown next week.

At least 47 doctors, most of them from black, Asian and ethnic communities, lost their lives while on the frontline and caring for Covid patients.

Doctors’ family members gathered for a memorial service where a minute’s silence was observed.

Richard Tannenbaum’s stone sculpture shows two intertwined loops to symbolise how the public and NHS workers are “inextricably linked”.

BMA council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said, “Our sculpture, I hope, will have a transformational effect.

“It will ask us to do our utmost to ensure that this scale of loss is never repeated. And it will take on new significance for future generations. It will provide succour during hard times and inspiration to keep hold of our shared values of professionalism and dedication.”

In her remarks, BMA president Neena Modi noted that the healthcare community had to face the consequences of friends and family and loved ones dying because they went about “their duty in the face of difficulties that perhaps could have been prevented”.

“Definitely, I know many of you are angry. But, of course, today’s not the day for anger, Today is a day to remember and respect and honour the memory of those who lost your loved ones,” she said.

“They were the most amazing examples of courage and duty.

“And as we look back on those times, we have to at the same time look forward and say what we will do differently if such things happen again,” she added.

“That’s why I’m very glad that just a few days ago, we heard the government has decided that it will include in its remit for the Covid inquiry, a discussion of how we can prepare for the future, what we need to do to protect our workforce, why we must never run out of supplies ever again.

“Because those who cared for others deserve to be cared for as well.”

Members of the Burntwood School Choir performed “We will remember, we can’t forget”, a specially commissioned piece of music, in memory of healthcare workers who lost their lives to Covid-19.