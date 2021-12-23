Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 478,759
Total Cases 34,765,976
Today's Fatalities 434
Today's Cases 7,495
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 478,759
Total Cases 34,765,976
Today's Fatalities 434
Today's Cases 7,495

HEADLINE STORY

British data indicate lower hospitalisation rate for Omicron

An illuminated sign referring to Covid-19 related news, stands on Whitechapel Road on December 23, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TWO studies from Britain published Wednesday (22) showed Covid infections with Omicron are less likely to result in hospitalisation compared to the Delta variant, the latest research confirming a trend first identified in South Africa.

The preliminary studies – one paper from Scotland and the other from England – were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain’s heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases.

“We’re saying that this is qualified good news – qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalisations,” Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call.

The Scottish paper examined Covid cases recorded in November and December and grouped them by cases caused by Delta against those caused by Omicron.

It found that “Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of Covid-19 hospitalisation when compared to Delta,” while also showing that a booster vaccine offered substantial additional protection against symptomatic infection.

The study was small and there were no people under 60 hospitalised at the time, but the authors said they had adjusted for these limitations using statistical methods.

The second paper, from England, found there was a 20-25 per cent reduction in any attendance at hospital for Omicron compared to Delta, and a 40-45 per cent reduction in hospitalisations lasting one night or longer, in other words, “admissions.”

The Scottish study only looked at admissions so this may account for part of the difference seen.

Azra Ghani of the Imperial College London, who co-authored the England study, said in a statement: “Whilst the reduced risk of hospitalisation with the Omicron variant is reassuring, the risk of infection remains extremely high.

“With the addition of the booster dose, vaccines continue to offer the best protection against infection and hospitalization.”

Neither of the studies has been peer-reviewed, but they add to growing evidence about disease outcomes with Omicron.

It remains unclear whether the decreased rate of severe cases seen with Omicron is because of characteristics of the variant, or whether it appears milder because it is coming up against populations with greater immunity from prior infection and from vaccination.

Penny Ward, a professor of pharmaceutical medicine at King’s College London, who was not involved in the research, said: “This news does not detract from the extraordinary spread of this variant across the population, and the fact that even a small proportion of people needing hospital care for Covid may become a very large number indeed if the community attack rate continues to escalate.”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK approves Covid jab for under-12s as new daily cases top 100,000
News
EXCLUSIVE: As Omicron surge continues doctors’ leaders warn…NHS ON BRINK OF COLLAPSE
News
UK reduces Covid self-isolation to 7 days for most in England
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire link up with Pakistan Super League team after racism scandal
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak launches £1 billion support package for Covid-hit businesses
News
Johnson says ‘we’re looking at all kinds of things’ to tackle Omicron
News
London cancels New Year event over virus surge
HEADLINE STORY
Refereeing abuse at grassroots football, culture of under-reporting
News
Javid doesn’t rule out new Covid curbs before Christmas
HEADLINE STORY
Investors lose £114 billion in two days as Indian stock market slumps
News
More funding, vaccine ambassadors to boost vaccine uptake
News
Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK government
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
The best of 2021
British data indicate lower hospitalisation rate for Omicron
Nia Shah, 9, wins organ donation Diwali arts competition
UK approves Covid jab for under-12s as new daily cases…
Salman Khan birthday special to celebrate his top ten movies
Forty fabulous film star facts of 2021
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE