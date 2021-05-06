Trending Now

British Airways flies emergency medical aid to India


CEO Sean Doyle said British Airways will continue to stand with its friends in India. (Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images).
CEO Sean Doyle said British Airways will continue to stand with its friends in India. (Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images).

BRITISH AIRWAYS on Thursday (6) said it flew in an aircraft to Delhi carrying emergency aid, including oxygen cylinders and concentrators, as the country battles an unprecedented surge of the coronavirus pandemic.

While, “IAG Cargo and British Airways have maintained a vital air link between London and India throughout the pandemic and sending aid on scheduled flights, this airlift was done through a special charter. It was fully-funded by the two companies,” according to a release.

British Airways said it commissioned a special project team to organise the flight (BA257F), which landed in Delhi at 5.45am (local time) on Thursday (6).

The aircraft was loaded with more than thousand items from the Indian High Commission and charities. It included urgent life-saving oxygen cylinders and shipments of oxygen concentrators, respirators and blood oxygen saturation monitors.

Besides, the airline is donating care packages for families in need.

“The British Airways family has been deeply affected by the terrible scenes in India of the deepening humanitarian crisis that has impacted the lives of many of people. We are fortunate to be in a position to help transport aid and I am so proud of the volunteers from across the airline and IAG Cargo who have stepped up to make this happen,” British Airways’ CEO Sean Doyle said.

He added British Airways will continue to stand with its friends in India as the country endures one of the “worst crises” it has ever known.








