The Eastern Eye Asian Rich List, compiled by AMG for the past 15 years, ranks the 101 wealthiest Asians in Britain.

£135 million

The price of admission. That is what it took to make last year’s list, a figure set by hotels and transport entrepreneur Amin Merali, joint 100th. When the list began 15 years ago, under £25m was enough.

£140,025,000,000

The combined fortune of the 101 families. It rose by £13.755bn in a single year, a 10.9 per cent jump that was more than double the previous year’s growth, at a time when the wider economy was barely moving.

17

The number of billionaires on the list, unchanged from the year before.

£37 billion

The Hinduja family’s fortune, making them not just the richest British Asians but the richest family in the UK, according to the list. Their empire employs 100,000 people in 35 countries. The family motto: “Four brothers, one soul.”

£2.7 billion

How much Lakshmi and Aditya Mittal added in a year, rising from £12.8bn to £15.5bn to rank second, helped partly by ArcelorMittal’s investment in India.

13 rooms

The size of the Paddington hotel where Jasminder Singh started out. He went on to build a £500m “super-boutique” in Leicester Square. He ranked 12th on last year's list with £1.7bn.

One petrol station

Where Mohsin and Zuber Issa started, in Blackburn. Last year they were worth £5.6bn.

50 years

Since Sir Anwar Pervez turned a single corner shop into Bestway. The group now turns over £5.2bn, with EBITDA up from £600m to £800m. Sir Anwar marked his 90th birthday last year, joint eighth on the list £3.4bn.

29th

The highest new entry. Virtual-world entrepreneur Herman Narula arrived at £700m. Further down, Raj Manak went from trainee plasterer to 61st with £295m.

16th

Surinder Arora’s place on last year’s list, with £1.5bn. When Narendra Modi visited Britain last summer, his helicopter landed in the grounds of Luton Hoo, the historic Bedfordshire estate Arora owns.

One night

On Friday 20 November, this year’s list is revealed at the Asian Business Awards. The only question left: how much higher has the bar gone?