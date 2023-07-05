Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Britain wants permanent seat for India in UN Security Council

Developing nations have long complained about not having a say on the council, where the five permanent members wield veto power

James Cleverly

By: Eastern Eye

BRITAIN last Thursday (29) announced its backing for an expanded UN Security Council, including a permanent spot for India and Africa, to reflect the current and future state of the world.

“We want to see permanent African representation and membership extended to India, Brazil, Germany and Japan,” said foreign secretary James Cleverly.

“I know this is a bold reform. But it will usher the Security Council into the 2020s,” he told the Chatham House foreign affairs think-tank in London.

The UK is a permanent member of the Security Council with China, France, Russia and the United States, and sits with 10 non-permanent members elected by the UN general assembly for two-year terms.

Unite States president Joe Biden has previously signalled his support for an expanded UN Security Council with African representation, and giving the African Union a permanent spot in the G20.

He has also outlined his backing for a permanent seat for Latin America, and supported bids from Japan and India.

Developing nations have long complained about not having a say on the council, where the five permanent members wield veto power, and argued the imbalance risked making the body obsolete.

But so far, repeated calls for reform have come to nothing, and experts doubt that the permanent five will give up their powers, despite the persuasive argument for change.

Cleverly’s backing for an expanded body came in a speech calling for a “reinvigorated multilateral system”, to make it fit for purpose for the 21st century.

Demographic changes also put Africa in the ascendancy, making it more important than ever to give countries there a voice on the issues that affect them, such as tackling debt, poverty and climate change, Cleverly added.

The overhaul also needed to be extended to the World Trade Organization to reflect the digital economy, and international financial institutions to address climate finance and debt reduction, he added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
British Indian driver gets seven years in jail for drug possession
UK
City hopeful Sushil Saluja calls for action to save local shops
News
Met Police reopen probe into lockdown breaches at Conservative HQ
News
Lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls
News
Man accused of urinating on tribal youth arrested in India
News
Britain celebrates 75th anniversary of National Health Service
News
Woman sentenced to jail for murder of elderly Indian-origin patient in UK
UK
Katharine Birbalsingh accuses Labour MP of racism
PAKISTAN
Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’
News
Yousaf’s plan for Scotland’s independence may not work: SNP MP
News
Pakistani woman falls for Indian man over PUBG, crosses border illegally with four…
News
Rushdie wants arts to be free from government interference
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW