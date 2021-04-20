Trending Now

Britain launches expert group to prepare for future pandemics


Health Secretary Matt Hancock (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
Health Secretary Matt Hancock (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

BRITAIN on Tuesday (20) said it would launch a new international expert group to help bolster the world’s preparedness for the next pandemic and expedite the development of vaccines against future diseases.

Launched under Britain’s Presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations, the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership (PPP) will report to the G7 leaders summit in June, and will advise on how to achieve prime minister Boris Johnson’s target of developing vaccines against future diseases within 100 days.

“As G7 President, the UK is determined to work with our partners to build back better from coronavirus and strengthen global preparedness for future pandemics,” health secretary Matt Hancock said ahead of a virtual two-day meeting of the group.

“This new expert group will drive our efforts in the years ahead to protect people everywhere from new diseases and to save lives.”

The PPP will be chaired by the UK government’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance, and its steering group will include executives from Covid-19 vaccine makers AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson as well as scientists.

“Covid-19 has shown us that it’s possible to develop and deploy high-quality vaccines much faster than previously imagined. We have brought together the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership to see whether this can be accelerated even further and applied to the development of medicines and diagnostic tests,” Vallance said.

Britain said there would also be 16 million pounds more funding for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to support global vaccine supply and development.











Most Popular

UK unemployment falls for second month in a row

IPL 2021: Jadeja, Moeen set up Chennai's second consecutive win

IPL 2021: Mishra spell headlines Delhi's win over Mumbai

Birmingham launches taskforce to probe higher infant mortality

Nilanshi Patel, world's longest hair record holder, cuts hair after 12 years



>

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×