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Family of Asian man questions inquest refusal after Bristol hospital death

Widow alleges negligence as reports highlight missed warning signs and communication gaps

Bristol hospital death inquest

Priya Rastogi, believes there was negligence in his care and is considering legal action against the NHS

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Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMar 31, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • Family claims key warning signs were ignored by hospital staff
  • Reports highlight missed clinical information during patient handover
  • No full inquest held into the circumstances of the death

A family has raised concerns after no inquest was held into the death of 39-year-old Sunil Rastogi, who died following a cardiac arrest at Southmead Hospital in February 2025.

His wife, Priya Rastogi, believes there was negligence in his care and is considering legal action against the NHS.

Hospital authorities said a full internal review was carried out and shared with the family, while Avon Coroner’s Court has not provided reasons for declining a full inquest.

Medical care concerns

Rastogi, a software engineer living in South Gloucestershire with his wife and two children, had reported severe symptoms on the day of his death, including stomach pain, vomiting and heart palpitations. Paramedics carried out an ECG which showed abnormal readings.

However, a report by North Bristol NHS Trust stated that this ECG result was not properly handed over to hospital doctors.

It added that his condition was not treated as a “red flag” and that he was not given medication which could have been life-saving.

Instead, he was administered morphine, which may lower blood pressure and worsen certain heart conditions.

A separate ambulance service report suggested a possible abdominal aortic aneurysm but said this was not passed on due to uncertainty.

Both reports highlighted the need for improved communication during patient handovers.

Priya Rastogi told BBC that the family had alerted staff when her husband experienced breathing difficulties, but felt their concerns were not acted upon in time.

She described the situation as “hard to accept” and said the family continues to face emotional and financial challenges.

Following his death, the family returned to India as their visas were linked to Sunil's employment.

They also received an NHS bill for treatment given to his mother, who collapsed in hospital during the incident.

Legal representatives for the family told BBC that chances to diagnose and treat his condition were missed, and said not having a full inquest limits lessons that could be learned.

The hospital said it remains committed to improving safety and expressed condolences to the family.

nhsbristolinquestpatient safetymedical negligence

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