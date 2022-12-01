Brightsun Travel launches digital advent calendar competition

The grand prize will be a luxurious 4 nights’ all-inclusive holiday to Muscat.

By: Pramod Thomas

Brightsun Travel has launched this year’s digital advent calendar contest to celebrate travel partnerships.

The travel-themed competition offers a chance to win a different prize every day from the 1 December to Christmas Eve. There are fun quizzes or videos so participants can brush up on their airline knowledge and learn more about the travel industry, the company said in a statement.

The grand prize will be a luxurious 4 nights’ all-inclusive holiday to Muscat flying direct with Oman Air and staying at the Barceló Mussanah Resort, the statement added.

The other prices include a complimentary two nights stay with breakfast at the Park Hyatt Dubai, a £500 travel voucher to redeem on an exotic holiday flying with Malaysian Airlines, Premier League football tickets from Etihad, an Emirates Stadium tour for two, a Hard Rock Café Brunch for two from American Airlines, a sustainable food and drinks hamper.

Besides, several £100 shopping vouchers to spend at retailers from Amazon to Argos and Marks & Spencer to John Lewis, Uber taxi credit, a Fortnum & Mason gift, Arabian fragrances, die-cast model airplanes, branded airline accessories are on offer.

“It is undoubtedly a great time for travel with almost every country opening their doors for tourism without restrictions. To celebrate this, we are excited to offer such incredible prizes in this year’s advent calendar and thank our travel partners and loyal customers for their support to get the travel industry flying again,” said Deepak Nangla, managing director of Brightsun Travel.

“We are delighted to enjoy Christmas away from the shadows of Covid-19 and lockdowns, and to gift these amazing prizes to our customers. Plus, each window in our calendar reveals the latest news about our travel partners so you are up to date. Wishing everyone good luck in this year’s advent competition.”

The competition is being held in partnership with Oman Air, Malaysian Airlines, Qatar Airways, United Airlines, Air Canada, Etihad, Emirates, American Airlines, British Airways, China Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, Virgin Atlantic, Air Europa, Air Transat, Saudia, Lufthansa, Aegean, Barceló Mussanah Resort, Park Hyatt Dubai etc.

Brightsun Travel provides travel-related services in the UK through its office in West London through a range of products.

Simply enter online at www.brightsun.co.uk/win