  • Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Brighton to hold annual event honouring Indian world war soldiers

Brighton’s India Gate memorial was unveiled by the Maharaja of Patiala, Bhupinder Singh, on October 26, 1921.

By: Vivek Mishra

Brighton council has approved plans for an annual multi-faith event to commemorate the role of Indian soldiers in the two world wars at the town’s India Gate memorial from this October.

The India Gate was presented to the people of Brighton by the “princes and people of India” as a gesture of thanks for the care provided by the town’s hospitals and is “dedicated to the use of the inhabitants of Brighton”.

It was unveiled by the Maharaja of Patiala, Bhupinder Singh, on October 26, 1921, and stands at the southern entrance of the Royal Pavilion – one of three buildings in Brighton serving as a base hospital which treated these soldiers from undivided India wounded on the western front. These included soldiers from the modern-day countries of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan.

“By holding a day of remembrance, the city can preserve the memories of the undivided India soldiers who fought for Britain in the war and ensure that this vital history is more widely understood and recognised by and for contemporary generations,” said the Brighton and Hove Council’s report, which was approved at a council meeting last Friday (19).

“Given the important historical context of the India Gate and increased interest in the recent history of the pavilion estate, it is important that, as a testament to the international reputation of the city, this multi-faith event celebrates the undivided India story as well as embracing the India Gate and its story,” it said.

Designed by Thomas Tyrwhitt, the India Gate replaced a much lower gate erected by Brighton Corporation following its purchase of the pavilion in 1850 and is described as a dome resting on four pillars in a style derived from Gujarat.

According to historical records, in the first world war (1914-1918) more than 1.5 million soldiers from pre-Partition India served in the British Indian Army of the colonial era, participating in major battles such as the Battle of Neuve Chapelle, Battle of Gallipoli and the Battle of the Somme.

In the second world war (1939-1945), 2.5 million soldiers from undivided India volunteered to serve in the British Indian Army, the largest volunteer army in history.

The Royal Pavilion Indian hospital in Brighton that cared for the wounded from these battles is also marked by the Chattri memorial, which stands on the spot where Hindus and Sikhs were cremated. It is accompanied by a memorial maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and an annual remembrance ceremony is organised by the Chattri Memorial Group there every June.

Brighton council’s culture, heritage, sport, tourism and economic development committee feels an annual memorial event at the India Gate in October would be a suitable addition to the current remembrance services and would additionally recognise the commitment of Muslim and Buddhist soldiers of undivided India.

Details of the event will be determined and delivered by a committee of community leaders, in partnership with the Brighton & Hove Museums, and supported by Brighton & Hove City Council.

The committee will also engage with local Armed Forces personnel and veterans, the Undivided Indian Ex-Services Association, and leaders from the wider south Asian community before further plans for the memorial are finalised.

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Comment: Sunak’s parliamentary victory will now test his impossible promise
News
India second largest source country for new US citizens
News
Sunak says ‘flight will go’ as parliament passes Rwanda asylum law
News
Indians can now get multiple-entry Schengen visa with longer validity
News
Ambani’s youngest son to tie the knot in Stoke Park Estate, London, in July
News
Young people are forgetting value of free speech: Salman Rushdie
News
Bollywood deepfakes fuel AI election meddling fears in India
Sports
India’s Gukesh becomes youngest-ever challenger for world title in chess
News
Climate watchdog chief criticises Sunak’s ‘backward’ steps
News
Mayoral candidate wants to run London like a ‘seasoned CEO’
News
Bradford murder: Police contact with victim being probed
News
Elon Musk puts off India trip, to visit later this year

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW