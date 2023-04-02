Website Logo
  • Sunday, April 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Braverman says Rwanda is safe for migrants

Britain’s home secretary Suella Braverman (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Britain’s home secretary Suella Braverman said she was convinced Rwanda was a safe country to resettle migrants who had arrived in Britain illegally but she declined to set any deadline for the first deportations to the country.

The UK government is hoping to send thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles away to the East African country as part of a £120 million deal to deter asylum seekers crossing the English Channel from France in small boats.

The plan was announced in April 2022, but the first deportation flight was blocked by an injunction from the European Court of Human Rights. London’s High court ruled in December the scheme was legal, but opponents are seeking to appeal that ruling.

Britain last month set out details of a new law barring the entry of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel that will prevent them from claiming asylum and will aim to deport them either back to their homeland or to so-called safe third countries.

Some charities say the proposed law could be impractical and criminalise the efforts of thousands of genuine refugees.

Braverman was asked by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg about a violent protest over rations in a camp in Rwanda in 2018, which Rwandan police said resulted in the deaths of at least five refugees.

Braverman said she was not familiar with that case but was “on strong ground” in saying Rwanda was a safe country, and she added that it was the right solution for Britain’s small boats problem.

“We’re looking at 2023 and beyond,” she said on Sunday (2).

“The High Court – senior expert judges – have looked into the detail of our arrangement with Rwanda and found it to be a safe country and found our arrangements to be lawful.”

Braverman, who visited Rwanda last month, would not give a deadline for the first flight to depart.

“We have to be realistic,” she told Sky News.

“We had a very strong victory in the High Court at the end of last year on Rwanda. We’ve now introduced legislation. We want to move as quickly as possible to relocate people from the UK to Rwanda.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
Kamala Harris visits Indian grandfather’s house in Zambia
News
National living wage hike: Three million people to benefit
HEADLINE STORY
Why is India so eager to buy Russian oil?
News
Indians among eight found dead crossing into US from Canada
US
NY grand jury indicts Donald Trump over hush money paid to porn star
News
Historian David Starkey claims equality is overrated
UK
UK court clears extradition of Jayesh Patel
News
Yousaf breaks Ramadan fast in Bute House as climate protests mar debut FMQs…
News
‘Domestic abuse is a major factor in minority women’s poor health’
News
Alleged push at Arthur’s Seat led to death of pregnant wife
News
Report finds repeated incidents of racism, sexism and homophobia in UK fire services
News
UK puts off decision on increasing pension age to 68
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW