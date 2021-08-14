Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 430,254
Total Cases 32,117,826
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 40,120
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 430,254
Total Cases 32,117,826
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 40,120

CRICKET

Brathwaite misses century as West Indies edge ahead of Pakistan

Kraigg Brathwaite (L) and Jason Holder (R) of the West Indies in action during day two of the first Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on August 13, 2021. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

KRAIGG Brathwaite ran himself out for 97 but the West Indies captain’s typically obdurate innings worked his team into a potentially useful first innings lead over Pakistan on day two of the first Test at Sabina Park in Kingston on Friday (13).

With support from former skipper Jason Holder (58) in a pivotal sixth-wicket partnership of 96, the home side rallied from the discomfort of 100 for five to 251 for eight at stumps, a lead of 34 runs with two wickets in hand going into the third day.

Starting the morning with his team already in trouble at two for two, replying to the tourists’ first day total of 217, Brathwaite played his favourite sheet-anchor role to perfection.

The phlegmatic opener put on 50 with overnight partner Roston Chase (21) for the third wicket, followed immediately by a stand of 49 with Jermaine Blackwood.

However Blackwood’s dismissal by Shaheen Shah Afridi was followed next ball by the departure of Kyle Mayers, tilting the balance of the contest Pakistan’s way.

That balance could have been decisively theirs just two balls later when Shaheen got a leg-before verdict against Holder before he had scored, only for the decision to be overturned on review of the television replay.

It proved a critical reprieve as Holder’s innings, initially watchful against the faster bowlers, blossomed with the introduction of the infrequently-used wrist-spinner Yasir Shah.

Yet it was the deceptive pace of Faheem Ashraf which broke the partnership after tea just as Babar Azam’s men seemed to be running out of ideas.

Holder edged a delivery through to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to leave all attention focused on Brathwaite as he crept towards what would have been his 11th Test century.

All that hard work was undone by his own error of judgement.

As he turned a delivery from Yasir to short fine-leg, he decided to come back for a second run only for Hasan Ali’s direct hit to find him well short of his ground.

Brathwaite’s innings, following a succession of low scores amid his team’s struggles in the two-Test series against South Africa in St Lucia two months earlier, spanned six hours during which he faced 221 deliveries and struck 12 fours.

“I would have loved to have been there at the end and to get three figures, but it was my error and I have to take responsibility for that,” he said in reflecting on his effort.

“I would like us to show the same fight we did today and when we start bowling again, we need to be disciplined and that should be the key.”

Pakistan’s hopes of a swift end to the West Indies innings were thwarted by Joshua da Silva.

He ensured the threat of the second new ball did not completely overwhelm the tail.

Having ended day one with two wickets in two balls, Mohammad Abbas finished day two with the wicket of Kemar Roach to lead the bowling effort for Pakistan with figures of three for 42.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Root defiant as India remain on top in second Test
CRICKET
Lord’s turn #RedForRuth as Tendulkar releases signed prints
Sports
T20 World Cup: ICC allows nations to bring 15 players, 8 officials
Sports
England team to visit Pakistan after 16 years
Sports
Abbas’ double strike puts West Indies on back foot
CRICKET
England ‘confident’ of Ashes tour amid travel negotiations
Sports
Ashwell Prince joins Bangladesh as full-time batting coach
CRICKET
Rahul century makes England bowlers toil at Lord’s
Sports
South Africa omit du Plessis for Sri Lanka tour
Sports
Justin Langer ‘confronts’ CA staffer over Bangladesh video
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli says India to blame for ‘crucial’ over-rate points penalty
Sports
England’s Broad out of India series as Anderson struggles
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
S.Africa’s Ramaphosa says he chose to ‘remain but resist’ as…
Russell Crowe retweets a tweet of a fan about how…
Pakistan says won’t accept India’s denial of role in bus…
Police Scotland halts training in Sri Lanka
Ajay Devgn: There are such great sacrifices that people don’t…
NHS Covid test price slashed for international arrivals