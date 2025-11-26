Bradford's Asian-owned Napoleon Garage wins national award in centenary year

Highlights

Napoleon Garage, under Asian ownership since 2021, wins National Star Award.

Director Azhar Mahmood invested heavily in infrastructure, technology and staff training.

Bradford garage praised for rescuing stranded family on cold Sunday night

A century-old Bradford garage under Asian ownership has won a prestigious national award, celebrating both its heritage and modern transformation.

Napoleon Garage, led by Bradford entrepreneur Azhar Mahmood, has been crowned winner of The Motor Ombudsman's National Star Award in its centenary year. The BD4-based business has undergone significant modernisation since Mahmood took over four years ago.

Mahmood has invested substantially in the garage's infrastructure, diagnostic technology and staff training, positioning the historic business for long-term growth.

Customer service excellence

The award followed a heartfelt nomination after Mahmood's team responded to a call late on a cold Sunday night to rescue a family whose vehicle had broken down without support from their breakdown provider. The compassionate act secured the garage the Regional Star Award for the North before winning the overall national prize.

Mahmood's team's timely customer service secured the garage for the Regional Star Award



Mahmood said "As a proudly Asian-owned business, it means a great deal to carry forward a Bradford institution with such a deep heritage. When I took the reins four years ago, my goal was to invest in its future, improving our facilities, upskilling our team and putting customer care above everything else."

He added "To receive a national award in our centenary year is an incredible moment for us and for Bradford and the wider West Yorkshire district".

Seve Berry highlighted that their care and kindness stood out



Customer Steve Berry, whose experience prompted the nomination, said "They were knights in shining armour that night. Their care and kindness stood out, and it's clear the business has been transformed under Azhar's leadership."

The award will be presented at the CTSI Hero Awards ceremony at the Houses of Parliament on December (2) accompanied by £2,000 in vouchers.