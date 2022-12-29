Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 29, 2022
Bradford man, 20, killed after his Lamborghini overturned in West Yorkshire

Shann Hussain died following the accident and a 22-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

Shann Hussain (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A Bradford man was killed when his Lamborghini supercar overturned on M62 in West Yorkshire on December 21, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shann Hussain, 20, who was driving a black Lamborghini Urus when it flipped over on the westbound carriageway of the motorway near Kirklees.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that Hussain’s car was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

On Thursday (29), police issued a fresh appeal, urging witnesses of the tragic incident to come forward.

“The Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or anyone who has footage that will assist their investigation. Anyone who can assist is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 143 of 21/12,” West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Officers appealed for witnesses, or anyone with footage which could help their investigation, to get in touch with West Yorkshire Police.

A 22-year-old woman who was in the car also suffered serious injuries after the crash. She was rushed to the hospital and is currently under treatment, it is learnt.

For several hours, the motorway between junctions 22 and 23 was blocked to carry out investigations.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

